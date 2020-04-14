RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
04/14/2020 | 04:35am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RIB Software SE
14.04.2020 / 10:34
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
RIB Software SE
Street:
Vaihinger Str. 151
Postal code:
70567
City:
Stuttgart Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: Exercise of Instruments resulting in a voluntary group notification with threshold triggered at subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
06 Apr 2020
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
6.39 %
2.12 %
8.51 %
51899298
Previous notification
6.42 %
3.39 %
9.81 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0Z2XN6
0
3315128
0.00 %
6.39 %
Total
3315128
6.39 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
840208
1.62 %
Total
840208
1.62 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product
29.10.2069
at any time
Cash
1
0 %
Equity Swap
From 05.03.2021 to 22.03.2021
at any time
Cash
260652
0.50 %
Total
260653
0.50 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Limited
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
3.58 %
%
5.18 %
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Limited
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
09 Apr 2020
