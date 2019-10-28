Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RIB Software SE    RIB   DE000A0Z2XN6

RIB SOFTWARE SE

(RIB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

RIB Software : acquires 75.05% stake in one of Europe's leading profitable Business Intelligence software growth companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 09:10am GMT

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Investment
RIB Software SE acquires 75.05% stake in one of Europe's leading profitable Business Intelligence software growth companies

28.10.2019 / 10:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

28-October-2019

RIB Software SE acquires 75.05% stake in one of Europe's leading profitable Business Intelligence software growth companies

-(M&A Deal 11 / 2019 on track)-

Stuttgart, Germany, October 28, 2019. RIB Software SE, global leading provider of iTWO 4.0 cloud enterprise platform technology for the building and infrastructure industries, announces today the acquisition of 75.05% of datapine Berlin shares. This agreement marks the 11th out of 14 M&A deals planned in 2019 to support the development target of a 2 million user base for the MTWO platform and iTWO 4.0 technology. RIB's 2020 plan includes 16 additional M&A deals within the announced investment phase (Q4 2018 to Q4 2021) with a 30-60% average revenue growth rate within the 13 quarters.

Founded in 2012, datapine is one of the most successful and profitable start-ups in Europe. Serving over 200 clients and 5,000 users in 25 countries, the growing worldwide demand for Business Intelligence and related services has reached over 10 billion Euros and is supplied by well-known software brands like Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, and other specialized products with a focus on vertical industries.

With the datapine BI solution on the RIB MTWO Platform, iTWO users can analyze big data out of multiple systems over artificial intelligence and can create automated graphs and charts in a very simple way. The target is that the user can digest all relevant information in one minute over the dashboard, which comes from a single source of truth database. The datapine solution simplifies big data complexity, which is one of the principal disciplines in the data age. The vertical datapine BI industry solution will accelerate RIB's midterm target of 2 million users by empowering users to develop data-based business solutions and data expertise.

In 2019, RIB Group plans to establish a worldwide, leading business intelligence solution center for the building industry in Berlin.

Jakob Rehermann, Founder and Management Shareholder of datapine: "The focus of RIB on re-platforming the building industry vertical in using artificial intelligence (AI) fits perfectly into the datapine strategy and philosophy. The RIB investment in datapine marks a milestone for our leading international team of data scientists, data analysts, and IT experts in our young company history and confirms our strong market position, emphasizing our technology leadership in innovative BI solutions. The future focus on 100,000 RIB clients worldwide and on the building vertical which represents 10 trillion USD annual revenue opens up a once in a lifetime opportunity because the demand is now stemming a high growth phase in this industry vertical."

Michael Sauer, Executive Board Member of RIB Group: "We are excited to be 'running together' with the BI champions from datapine. Our global teams will build together in 2019 an advanced, intelligent, and intuitive iTWO Data Visualization creating interactive, easy to use, management boards. This will give customers the ability to build data-based business solutions to improve productivity. Everybody can become a data expert. Building together with datapine will increase RIB's competence in Business Intelligence in the building vertical to the highest level and empower RIB clients with value added MTWO Platform and iTWO Technology."

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in building and construction industry. The company creates, develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and brining in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 1,400 talents in more than 30 locations worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.


28.10.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711-7873-0
Fax: +49 (0)711-7873-311
E-mail: info@rib-software.com
Internet: www.rib-software.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6
WKN: A0Z2XN
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 897967

 
End of News DGAP News Service

897967  28.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=897967&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIB SOFTWARE SE
09:37aRIB SOFTWARE : acquires 75.05% stake in one of Europe's leading profitable Busin..
PU
09:10aRIB SOFTWARE : acquires 75.05% stake in one of Europe's leading profitable Busin..
EQ
10/23RIB SOFTWARE : Group continues global growth through acquiring Redstack Pty Ltd,..
PU
10/23RIB SOFTWARE : Group continues global growth through acquiring Redstack Pty Ltd,..
EQ
10/23RIB SOFTWARE SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly repor..
EQ
10/17RIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
PU
10/17RIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
10/02RIB SOFTWARE : signed a Phase II agreement (No. 22 / 2019)
PU
10/02RIB SOFTWARE : RIB), signed a Phase II agreement (No. 22 / 2019) with a leading ..
EQ
09/18RIB SOFTWARE : signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 21 / 2019)
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 217 M
EBIT 2019 27,3 M
Net income 2019 17,0 M
Finance 2019 137 M
Yield 2019 0,94%
P/E ratio 2019 65,1x
P/E ratio 2020 47,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,43x
EV / Sales2020 3,76x
Capitalization 1 101 M
Chart RIB SOFTWARE SE
Duration : Period :
RIB Software SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIB SOFTWARE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 21,58  €
Last Close Price 22,36  €
Spread / Highest target 7,33%
Spread / Average Target -3,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Wolf Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Mads Bording Rasmussen Member-Supervisory Board & Chief Operating Officer
Michael Sauer Member-Supervisory Board & CFO
Romit Raut Chief Technology Officer-International
Matthias Rumpelhardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIB SOFTWARE SE89.01%1 213
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.15%118 769
ACCENTURE29.83%117 871
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.98%112 356
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.23.52%70 493
VMWARE, INC.16.09%64 474
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group