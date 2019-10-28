RIB Software : acquires 75.05% stake in one of Europe's leading profitable Business Intelligence software growth companies

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Investment

28-October-2019

RIB Software SE acquires 75.05% stake in one of Europe's leading profitable Business Intelligence software growth companies

-(M&A Deal 11 / 2019 on track)-

Stuttgart, Germany, October 28, 2019. RIB Software SE, global leading provider of iTWO 4.0 cloud enterprise platform technology for the building and infrastructure industries, announces today the acquisition of 75.05% of datapine Berlin shares. This agreement marks the 11th out of 14 M&A deals planned in 2019 to support the development target of a 2 million user base for the MTWO platform and iTWO 4.0 technology. RIB's 2020 plan includes 16 additional M&A deals within the announced investment phase (Q4 2018 to Q4 2021) with a 30-60% average revenue growth rate within the 13 quarters.

Founded in 2012, datapine is one of the most successful and profitable start-ups in Europe. Serving over 200 clients and 5,000 users in 25 countries, the growing worldwide demand for Business Intelligence and related services has reached over 10 billion Euros and is supplied by well-known software brands like Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, and other specialized products with a focus on vertical industries.

With the datapine BI solution on the RIB MTWO Platform, iTWO users can analyze big data out of multiple systems over artificial intelligence and can create automated graphs and charts in a very simple way. The target is that the user can digest all relevant information in one minute over the dashboard, which comes from a single source of truth database. The datapine solution simplifies big data complexity, which is one of the principal disciplines in the data age. The vertical datapine BI industry solution will accelerate RIB's midterm target of 2 million users by empowering users to develop data-based business solutions and data expertise.

In 2019, RIB Group plans to establish a worldwide, leading business intelligence solution center for the building industry in Berlin.

Jakob Rehermann, Founder and Management Shareholder of datapine: "The focus of RIB on re-platforming the building industry vertical in using artificial intelligence (AI) fits perfectly into the datapine strategy and philosophy. The RIB investment in datapine marks a milestone for our leading international team of data scientists, data analysts, and IT experts in our young company history and confirms our strong market position, emphasizing our technology leadership in innovative BI solutions. The future focus on 100,000 RIB clients worldwide and on the building vertical which represents 10 trillion USD annual revenue opens up a once in a lifetime opportunity because the demand is now stemming a high growth phase in this industry vertical."

Michael Sauer, Executive Board Member of RIB Group: "We are excited to be 'running together' with the BI champions from datapine. Our global teams will build together in 2019 an advanced, intelligent, and intuitive iTWO Data Visualization creating interactive, easy to use, management boards. This will give customers the ability to build data-based business solutions to improve productivity. Everybody can become a data expert. Building together with datapine will increase RIB's competence in Business Intelligence in the building vertical to the highest level and empower RIB clients with value added MTWO Platform and iTWO Technology."

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in building and construction industry. The company creates, develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and brining in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 1,400 talents in more than 30 locations worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.