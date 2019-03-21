RIB Software : signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 04 / 2019) with the German subsidiary of the French Eiffage Group

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Agreement

21-March-2019

RIB Software SE signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 04 / 2019) with the German subsidiary of the French Eiffage Group

Stuttgart, Germany, 21 March 2019. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 4.0 Cloud Enterprise Technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract with the German subsidiary of the French Eiffage Group.

Eiffage Infra-Bau SE and its subsidiaries have more than 150 years of experience in construction - throughout Germany, Europe and Asia. The Eiffage Infra-Bau Group designs, builds and operates infrastructures and produces building materials. For many years, the Group's companies have been established in the fields of road construction, civil engineering and building construction. In 2018, more than 2,550 employees generated a total output of EUR 645 million.

Michael Sauer, Executive Board Member of RIB Group: "We are looking forward to extend our existing partnership with one of the most important providers in the European construction and infrastructure market. RIB's modern iTWO platform technology allows an efficient and model-oriented management of construction processes, which we consider essential in view of the ever-increasing digitalization. We will continue to support Eiffage as a reliable partner on this future-oriented path."

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in building and construction industry. The company creates, develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and brining in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 1,200 talents in more than 30 locations worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.