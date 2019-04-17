RIB Software : signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 07 / 2019) with Dreßler Bau GmbH

Stuttgart, Germany, 17 April 2019. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 4.0 Cloud Enterprise Platform Technology, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract with Dreßler Bau GmbH.

The company Dreßler, located in Aschaffenburg, was founded in 1913 and achieved a total construction output of € 269 million in 2018 with over 500 employees. Dreßler operates at six locations in Germany and has become an established medium-sized German construction company through the use of modern technologies and machines. In addition to the processing of commercial / industrial buildings as well as residential complexes, the company has extensive competencies in the renovation and reconstruction of cultural-historical buildings. Dreßler is also one of the leading innovative suppliers of architectural concrete facades.

Michael Sauer, Executive Board member of RIB Group: 'This contract gives us the opportunity to further expand our existing cooperation with Dreßler. With the extension of the 2017 completed Phase-II-contract, we now provide the customer with the complete iTWO enterprise solution and are convinced that Dreßler can benefit significantly from the digitization of the entire project lifecycle in order to be able to handle its construction projects even more productive, cost-effective and sustainable.'

About RIB Group

