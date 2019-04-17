Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RIB Software SE    RIB   DE000A0Z2XN6

RIB SOFTWARE SE

(RIB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

RIB Software : signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 07 / 2019) with Dreßler Bau GmbH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 03:23am EDT

Stuttgart, Germany, 17 April 2019. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 4.0 Cloud Enterprise Platform Technology, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract with Dreßler Bau GmbH.

The company Dreßler, located in Aschaffenburg, was founded in 1913 and achieved a total construction output of € 269 million in 2018 with over 500 employees. Dreßler operates at six locations in Germany and has become an established medium-sized German construction company through the use of modern technologies and machines. In addition to the processing of commercial / industrial buildings as well as residential complexes, the company has extensive competencies in the renovation and reconstruction of cultural-historical buildings. Dreßler is also one of the leading innovative suppliers of architectural concrete facades.

Michael Sauer, Executive Board member of RIB Group: 'This contract gives us the opportunity to further expand our existing cooperation with Dreßler. With the extension of the 2017 completed Phase-II-contract, we now provide the customer with the complete iTWO enterprise solution and are convinced that Dreßler can benefit significantly from the digitization of the entire project lifecycle in order to be able to handle its construction projects even more productive, cost-effective and sustainable.'

About RIB Group
RIB Software SE is an innovator in building and construction industry. The company creates, develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 1,200 talents in more than 30 locations worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.

Disclaimer

RIB Software SE published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 07:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIB SOFTWARE SE
03:23aRIB SOFTWARE : signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 07 / 2019) with Dreßler Bau GmbH
PU
03:00aRIB SOFTWARE : signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 07 / 2019) with Dreßler Bau GmbH
EQ
04/15RIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
PU
04/15RIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
04/12RIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
PU
04/12RIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
04/09RIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
PU
04/09RIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
04/08RIB SOFTWARE : Saint-Gobain and RIB announce joint venture “SGTWO” i..
PU
04/08RIB SOFTWARE SE : Saint-Gobain and RIB announce joint venture 'SGTWO' in Germany
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 157 M
EBIT 2019 28,4 M
Net income 2019 19,6 M
Finance 2019 202 M
Yield 2019 1,25%
P/E ratio 2019 42,62
P/E ratio 2020 30,24
EV / Sales 2019 4,14x
EV / Sales 2020 3,46x
Capitalization 851 M
Chart RIB SOFTWARE SE
Duration : Period :
RIB Software SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIB SOFTWARE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 17,5 €
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Wolf Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Mads Bording Member-Supervisory Board & Chief Operating Officer
Michael Sauer Member-Supervisory Board & CFO
Matthias Rumpelhardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sandy Möser Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIB SOFTWARE SE36.94%962
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION27.69%128 052
ACCENTURE26.98%120 216
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.63%114 111
VMWARE, INC.38.44%78 862
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING23.66%71 304
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About