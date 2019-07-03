RIB Software : signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 13 / 2019)

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Agreement

RIB Software SE signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 13 / 2019)



03.07.2019 / 11:35

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





03-July-2019

RIB Software SE signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 13 / 2019)

Stuttgart, Germany, 03 July 2019. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 4.0 Cloud Enterprise Platform Technology, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract.

"We are very pleased to be able to intensify our long-standing partnership with this contract. The customer will use iTWO technology in other areas of the company and thus further promote model-based planning and execution of projects. RIB will in future be an innovative and reliable partner for the customer in digitization in all areas of the company worldwide," says Erik von Stebut, Managing Director/Authorized Signatory of RIB in Germany.

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in building and construction industry. The company creates, develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 1,200 talents in more than 30 locations worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.