Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RIB Software SE    RIB   DE000A0Z2XN6

RIB SOFTWARE SE

(RIB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

RIB Software : signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 14 / 2019) with one of Europe's largest telecommunications companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 02:50am EDT

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Agreement
RIB Software SE signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 14 / 2019) with one of Europe's largest telecommunications companies

04.07.2019 / 08:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

04-July-2019

RIB Software SE signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 14 / 2019) with one of Europe's largest telecommunications companies

Stuttgart, Germany, 04 July 2019. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 4.0 Cloud Enterprise Platform Technology, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract.

The RIB customer is a globally operating telecommunications group with well over 100 million customers, which operates one of the largest telecommunications networks with corresponding renovation and expansion contracts and is therefore also one of the largest construction purchasers in Europe.

Erik von Stebut, Managing director/authorized signatory of RIB in Germany: "The iTWO platform with a high level of integration into the existing SAP system ensures that our customer's digitized processes are consistently reliable. The web-based solution also connects the external service providers in such a way that the processes can be handled quickly and securely without manual processing and media discontinuities on both sides - client and contractor - more than 300,000 processes per year speak for themselves."

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in building and construction industry. The company creates, develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 1,200 talents in more than 30 locations worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.


04.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711-7873-0
Fax: +49 (0)711-7873-311
E-mail: info@rib-software.com
Internet: www.rib-software.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6
WKN: A0Z2XN
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 836019

 
End of News DGAP News Service

836019  04.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=836019&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIB SOFTWARE SE
02:50aRIB SOFTWARE : signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 14 / 2019) with one of Europe's la..
EQ
07/03RIB SOFTWARE : signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 13 / 2019)
PU
07/03RIB SOFTWARE : signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 13 / 2019)
EQ
07/02RIB SOFTWARE : signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 12 / 2019) for the delivery of a P..
PU
07/02RIB SOFTWARE : signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 12 / 2019) for the delivery of a P..
EQ
07/02RIB SOFTWARE : acquires 70% of Construction Computer Software (CCS) in Johannesb..
PU
07/02RIB SOFTWARE : acquires 70% of Construction Computer Software (CCS) in Johannesb..
EQ
07/01RIB SOFTWARE : signs an MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 11 / 2019) for the implement..
PU
07/01RIB SOFTWARE : signs an MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 11 / 2019) for the implement..
EQ
06/12RIB SOFTWARE : english
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 185 M
EBIT 2019 27,8 M
Net income 2019 18,7 M
Finance 2019 183 M
Yield 2019 1,07%
P/E ratio 2019 50,7x
P/E ratio 2020 38,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,96x
EV / Sales2020 3,50x
Capitalization 918 M
Chart RIB SOFTWARE SE
Duration : Period :
RIB Software SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIB SOFTWARE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 19,1  €
Last Close Price 18,6  €
Spread / Highest target 18,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Wolf Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Mads Bording Member-Supervisory Board & Chief Operating Officer
Michael Sauer Member-Supervisory Board & CFO
Matthias Rumpelhardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sandy Möser Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIB SOFTWARE SE56.72%0
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION23.36%124 325
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES18.97%122 688
ACCENTURE33.75%120 165
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.14%70 490
VMWARE, INC.23.23%69 152
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About