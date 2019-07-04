RIB Software : signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 14 / 2019) with one of Europe's largest telecommunications companies

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Agreement

RIB Software SE signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 14 / 2019) with one of Europe's largest telecommunications companies



04.07.2019 / 08:47

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





04-July-2019

RIB Software SE signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 14 / 2019) with one of Europe's largest telecommunications companies

Stuttgart, Germany, 04 July 2019. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 4.0 Cloud Enterprise Platform Technology, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract.

The RIB customer is a globally operating telecommunications group with well over 100 million customers, which operates one of the largest telecommunications networks with corresponding renovation and expansion contracts and is therefore also one of the largest construction purchasers in Europe.

Erik von Stebut, Managing director/authorized signatory of RIB in Germany: "The iTWO platform with a high level of integration into the existing SAP system ensures that our customer's digitized processes are consistently reliable. The web-based solution also connects the external service providers in such a way that the processes can be handled quickly and securely without manual processing and media discontinuities on both sides - client and contractor - more than 300,000 processes per year speak for themselves."

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in building and construction industry. The company creates, develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 1,200 talents in more than 30 locations worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.