RIB Software : signs an iTWO 4.0 Phase-II-contract (No. 25 / 2019) with Arcona Concept AB

29-November-2019

Stockholm, Sweden, 29 November 2019. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 4.0 Cloud Enterprise Platform Technology, today announced the conclusion of an iTWO 4.0 Phase-II-contract with Arcona Concept.

Arcona Concept is a daughter of Arcona AB, one of Scandinavia's leading general contractors and a thought leader in AEC around strategic partnerships, VDC and Lean Construction across different disciplines and types of projects. The daughter Arcona Concept has a high focus on data management and using this for process optimization and propelling productivity forward using technology as a key enabler.

Mads Bording, COO of RIB Group, comments on the agreement as follows: "We are very satisfied with this partnership where we share the same vision for our industry on how technology can support a re-platforming, using data to increase productivity, transparency and competitiveness. Furthermore, we believe that this re-platforming also supports our quest to reduce the harmful nature of our industry and deliver more sustainable projects. Thus, the end-to-end and fully integrated iTWO 4.0 platform enables Arcona Concept AB to digitize the entire project management process in a future-proof and efficient manner. We at RIB will continue to support the company as an innovative and reliable partner in the future."

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in building and construction industry. The company creates, develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 1,500 talents in more than 30 locations worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.