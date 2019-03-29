DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Annual Results

The RIB Group announces its figures for the 2018 financial year: Group revenues increase significantly by 26.4% to EUR 136.9 million // Planned revenues of EUR 180 million (+31.5%) to EUR 200 million (+46.1%) for 2019.

-The re-platforming race of the software stack towards a true Cloud is on-

- In total, annual recurring revenues (SaaS/Cloud and Maintenance) rise by 21.4% to EUR 57.4 million (ARR - Annual Recurring Revenue)

- Revenues from Software as a Service/Cloud increase by 33.1% to EUR 17.3 million

- Maintenance revenues grow by 16.9% to EUR 40.1 million

Stuttgart, Germany, 29 March 2019. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 4.0 Cloud Enterprise Platform Technology, today announces its financial figures for the 2018 financial year.

High revenue growth in fiscal year 2018

Group revenues increased by 26.4% to EUR 136.9 million in fiscal year 2018 (previous year: EUR 108.3 million), with organic growth of 14.4% to EUR 123.9 million. In the past fiscal year, annual recurring revenues (SaaS/Cloud and Maintenance) rose by 21.4% to EUR 57.4 million (previous year: EUR 47.3 million). Consulting revenues grew by 65.3% to EUR 32.9 million (previous year: EUR 19.9 million). Software license revenues rose from EUR 33.6 million to EUR 37.2 million (+10.7%). In total, revenues in the Software Licenses, SaaS/Cloud and Maintenance areas increased by 16.8% to EUR 94.6 million (previous year: EUR 81.0 million).

In our high-margin reporting segment iTWO, revenues rose significantly by 20.5% to EUR 121.5 million (previous year: EUR 100.8 million), with organic growth of 13.5% to EUR 114.4 million.

Strong margins despite extensive investments

In parallel to the investment phase of iTWO 5D Desktop to the iTWO 4.0 cloud platform technology and without a Phase III agreement, the RIB Group was able to achieve an operating EBITDA margin of 28.3% (adjusted for currency effects and one-off/special effects) in fiscal year 2018. The Group's software-related gross margin remained at a very high level of 64.1%.

The year 2018 was characterized above all by high investments in personnel, new technologies such as AI, Cloud and Mobility as well as future-oriented initiatives with top players such as Microsoft. In 2019, RIB will focus on increasing the iTWO and MTWO user base from 3,000 to 30,000.

Dividend payment for the 2018 financial year

The Administrative Board of RIB Software SE will propose to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 0.18 will be paid to the shareholders for the past fiscal year (previous year: EUR 0.18).

Guidance for 2019

Assuming stable conditions in the market, the RIB Group plans to generate revenues of between EUR 180 million and EUR 200 million and an operating EBITDA of between EUR 36 million and EUR 46 million in the financial year 2019. The Guidance (EBITDA) already includes start-up costs of EUR 5 million for the development of new business areas.

CONSOLIDATED FIGURES - OVERVIEW

EUR million unless otherwise indicated 2018 2017 Change Revenue 136.9 108.3 26.4 % Software licenses 37.2 33.6 10.7 % Software as a Service / Cloud and Maintenance (ARR) 57.4 47.3 21.4 % Software as a Service / Cloud 17.3 13.0 33.1 % Maintenance 40.1 34.3 16.9 % Consulting 32.9 19.9 65.3 % E-commerce 9.3 7.5 24.0 % Operating EBITDA* and adjusted for YTWO** 36.7 32.1 14.3 % as % of revenue 26.8 % 29.6 % Operating EBITDA* software-related*** 38.1 40.0 -4.8 % as % of revenue 32.6 % 43.1 % Operating EBITDA* 38.8 39.9 -2.8 % as % of revenue 28.3 % 36.8 % Operating EBT* 30.5 29.2 4.5 % as % of revenue 22.3 % 27.0 % Consolidated net profit of the year 21.9 18.4 19.0 % Equity ratio 83.6 % 80.5% Cash flow from operating activities 30.6 22.8 34.2 % Gross margin software-related*** 64.1 % 67.9 % DSO (Days-Sales-Outstanding) excl. acquisitions 75.4 77.9 -3.2 % Average number of employees 1,038 832 24.8 % Group liquidity**** 238.2 134.8 76.7 % Research and development expenses 26.0 21.4 21.5 % R&D ratio 19.0 % 19.8 % Annual average number of R&D employees 395 336 17.6 %

* EBITDA and EBT adjusted by: Currency effects (2018: +0.3; 2017: -0.1) and one-off / special effects (2018: -1.2; 2017: +0.5).

** Operating EBITDA additionally adjusted for income in 2018 from the reversal of deferred revenue from software delivery to YTWO (+2.0) and income from software delivery to YTWO in 2017 (+7.8).

*** Adjusted for the companies xTWO GmbH (E-commerce) and RIB U.S. Cost Incorporated (professional services).

**** Cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and available-for-sale securities.

The complete Annual Report 2018 is available for download on the RIB Group website under Investor Relations.

