RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ribbon Communications, Inc.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until January 7, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ribbon Communications, Inc. (NasdaqGS: RBBN) formerly Sonus Networks, Inc. Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between January 8, 2015 through March 24, 2015. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Ribbon and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-rbbn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by January 7, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On March 24, 2015, Ribbon, formerly Sonus Networks, Inc., disclosed dismal results for the first quarter of 2015, including revenue of only $47-$50 million, approximately $24-$30 million lower than expected, and a $0.29-$0.34 loss in non-GAAP earnings-per-share, lower than the $0.03 gain forecasted.

On this news, the price of Ribbon’s shares plummeted $4.46 per share, a loss of over 33%.

The case is Miller v. Sonus Networks, Inc., et al., 18-cv-12344.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005510/en/