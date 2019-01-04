Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ribbon Communications Inc    RBBN

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC (RBBN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/04 04:00:00 pm
5.065 USD   +2.32%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ribbon Communications, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 10:52pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until January 7, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ribbon Communications, Inc. (NasdaqGS: RBBN) formerly Sonus Networks, Inc. Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between January 8, 2015 through March 24, 2015. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Ribbon and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-rbbn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by January 7, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On March 24, 2015, Ribbon, formerly Sonus Networks, Inc., disclosed dismal results for the first quarter of 2015, including revenue of only $47-$50 million, approximately $24-$30 million lower than expected, and a $0.29-$0.34 loss in non-GAAP earnings-per-share, lower than the $0.03 gain forecasted.

On this news, the price of Ribbon’s shares plummeted $4.46 per share, a loss of over 33%.

The case is Miller v. Sonus Networks, Inc., et al., 18-cv-12344.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC
10:52pRIBBON COMMUNICATIONS 72 HOUR DEADLI : Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Lou..
BU
09:36pDEADLINE ALERT : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming..
BU
09:33pRIBBON COMMUNICATIONS : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Dea..
BU
11:31aDEADLINE MONDAY ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims..
BU
01/03MONDAY DEADLINE REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Cla..
BU
2018RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of ..
PR
2018RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS : Joins Amazon Web Services Partner Network
PR
2018RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of ..
BU
2018RBBN SONS ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Law..
PR
2018RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS : Expands SBC Solutions Portfolio to Deliver Enhanced Supp..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 609 M
EBIT 2018 70,8 M
Net income 2018 -72,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 29,12
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 551 M
Chart RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Ribbon Communications Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,13 $
Spread / Average Target 84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Franklin W. Hobbs President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard J. Lynch Chairman
Steven M. Bruny Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Daryl Edward Raiford Chief Financial Officer
Kevin W. Riley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC2.70%551
CISCO SYSTEMS-0.95%193 102
QUALCOMM-2.13%69 578
NOKIA OYJ-2.43%32 459
ERICSSON-3.80%29 052
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS0.45%18 770
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.