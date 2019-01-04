RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ribbon Communications, Inc.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until January 7, 2019 to
file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Ribbon Communications, Inc. (NasdaqGS: RBBN) formerly Sonus
Networks, Inc. Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s
securities between January 8, 2015 through March 24, 2015. This action
is pending in the United States District Court for the District of
Massachusetts.
About the Lawsuit
On March 24, 2015, Ribbon, formerly Sonus Networks, Inc., disclosed
dismal results for the first quarter of 2015, including revenue of only
$47-$50 million, approximately $24-$30 million lower than expected, and
a $0.29-$0.34 loss in non-GAAP earnings-per-share, lower than the $0.03
gain forecasted.
On this news, the price of Ribbon’s shares plummeted $4.46 per share, a
loss of over 33%.
The case is Miller v. Sonus Networks, Inc., et al., 18-cv-12344.
