Ribbon Communications : Adds Juxto to its Revolutionary Cloud2Edge Partner Program

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that Juxto, a leader in the cloud communication revolution, has joined its Cloud2Edge Partner program.

"Our partnership with Ribbon has enhanced our ability to provide the high-value communications services our customers demand," said Greg Walker, President of Juxto. "This is a relationship where both sides are committed to success and joining the Cloud2Edge program offers us additional opportunities to grow together."

Already a Kandy Business Solutions partner, Juxto has joined Ribbon's Cloud2Edge, a flexible model for leveraging Ribbon's Network Edge Orchestration service offering that improves UCaaS SLAs, the end user's quality of experience, and greatly enhances the security and operational efficiency of the combined UC service offering. Ribbon's Cloud2Edge offer also optimizes enterprise application performance and user experience by way of application-aware routing and SD-WAN capabilities.

"Juxto is a key partner for us and we're delighted for them to become our first combined KBS / Cloud2Edge partner," said Dave Shier, Ribbon's VP of Sales for Canada. "Today's hypercompetitive, rapidly growing market demands solutions that help our partners offer advanced and differentiated solutions to their end customers and that's what this combination delivers."

Cloud2Edge is a subscription-based offer that bundles the tools and services needed for delivering Unified Communications (UC) at scale by increasing the efficiencies for deployments and quickly resolving service quality issues. Cloud2Edge includes Ribbon's EdgeView Service Control Center (SCC), EdgeMarc Intelligent Edge™ devices, unlimited EdgeMarc call licenses, and premium technical support for a comprehensive and seamless solution.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including statement regarding delivering value to customers. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

