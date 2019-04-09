Ribbon Communications : Kandy Cloud Communications Platform Helps Value Added Resellers and Managed Service Providers Deliver Advanced RTC Capabilities

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that its Ribbon's Kandy Cloud Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) is delivering the same advanced real-time communications applications to System Integrators (SIs), Value Added Resellers (VARs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) that are being deployed by leading Communications Service Providers (CSPs). Kandy allows channel partners to capitalize on the rapidly growing CPaaS market, which IDC expects to hit $11 billion by 2022, and the embedded communications market with next-generation API-based capabilities. The cloud-based Kandy platform enables the integration of voice, video, messaging, chat, presence and collaboration into any app, service, web site or business process via APIs, Software Development Kits (SDKs) and pre-developed, turnkey applications.

"Forward-thinking service providers like KPN, The Netherlands' leading telecom company, are already using Kandy's RTC apps for their new API Store, and now our channel partners can leverage these same capabilities to extend and enhance their offerings," said Patrick Joggerst, Chief Marketing Officer for Ribbon. "With Kandy, Ribbon's partners can take advantage of low or no-code applications, which offer some of the industry's most advanced cloud-based CPaaS technology. This technology allows Ribbon partners to extend and differentiate their offerings with customizable solutions that solve common communications challenges faced by enterprises, contact centers and other market segments."

Kandy is a cloud-based white label CPaaS solution that can be flexibly deployed in public, private or hybrid environments versus a capex-intensive, time-consuming build-your-own model. In addition to offering revenue-ready, easily deployable and fully functional pre-developed apps such as Live Support and Visual Attendant, Kandy comes with an ecosystem of proven marketplace partners that help CSPs deliver continued innovation.

Key Takeaways:

Now System Integrators, Value Added Resellers and Managed Service Providers can leverage the Kandy Communications Platform as a Service in the same manner as leading service providers such as KPN.

Kandy is a leading cloud-based CPaaS platform that enables the integration of voice, video, messaging, chat, presence and collaboration into app, service, web site or business process via Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), Software Development Kits (SDKs) and pre-developed, turnkey applications.

The Kandy cloud platform enables VARs and MSPs to offer disruptive RTC solutions and create new revenue streams.

Kandy offers VARs and MSPs low or no-code applications that allow them to flexibly extend and differentiate their offerings with customizable embedded digital solutions that solve common communications problems faced by large enterprises, contact centers and other market segments.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

