Ribbon Communications : Protect Recognized with 2019 BIG Innovation Award

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that its advanced security software solution Ribbon Protect has been named a winner in the 2019 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

"We're thrilled to receive this award just a year after introducing Ribbon Protect at last year's Mobile World Congress," said Tony Scarfo, Executive Vice President of Products, R&D, Support & Supply Chain for Ribbon. "Software innovation is one of our guiding principles and we're continuing to evolve Ribbon Protect in order to support service providers with machine learning (ML) and AI-powered insights to drive an end-to-end 360° analytics framework on mobile, fixed and OTT IP data and voice."

The Ribbon Protect software platform empowers service providers to respond to real-time communications (RTC) cyberattacks, fraud and network quality incidents promptly, intelligently, and efficiently. Ribbon Protect quickly and easily integrates with existing RTC network investments and provides a new level of security for real time communications via powerful, advanced behavioral analytics. Leveraging well-established concepts of network behavioral analytics from the data world, Ribbon Protect adaptively establishes a baseline of what is "normal" for voice and video sessions as well as IP port activity. Deviations from this baseline can be rapidly identified and mitigated.

"This year's winners show just how deep a role innovation plays in nearly every aspect of the business," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Ribbon as they are leading by example and making real progress in improving the daily lives of so many."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

