RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC

(RBBN)
Ribbon Communications : to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 2, 2019

04/17/2019 | 08:01am EDT

WESTFORD, Mass., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2019 after the close of the market on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Following the release, Ribbon Communications will host a conference call with the financial community at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

(PRNewsfoto/Ribbon Communications)

The company will offer a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call via the investor section of its website at https://investors.ribboncommunications.com/press-and-events/events-and-presentations, where a replay will also be available shortly following the conference call.

Conference call details:
Date: May 2, 2019
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Dial-in number (Domestic): 888-227-5857
Dial-in number (International): +1-303-223-4373

Replay information:
A telephone playback of the call will be available following the conference call until May 16, 2019 and can be accessed by calling 800-633-8284 or +1-402-977-9140 for international callers. The reservation number for the replay is 21920224.

About Ribbon Communications
Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

Investor Relations
Monica Gould
+1 (212) 871-3927
ir@rbbn.com

Lindsay Savarese
+1 (212) 331-8417
ir@rbbn.com

US Press
Dennis Watson
+1 (214) 695-2224
dwatson@rbbn.com

International Press
Catherine Berthier
+1 (646) 741-1974
cberthier@rbbn.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ribbon-communications-to-report-first-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-may-2-2019-300833373.html

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
