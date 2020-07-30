RIBER: 2020 First-Half Revenues

2020 FIRST-HALF REVENUES

Strong growth in revenues from services and accessories (+ 39%)

in an environment disrupted by the health crisis

Bezons, July 30, 2020 – 6:30pm – RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, is reporting its revenues for the first half of 2020.

Business developments

At June 30 (€m) 2020 2019 Change Systems 5.6 8.6 -35% Evaporators 0.1 1.0 -95% Services and accessories 6.0 4.3 +39% Total reported revenues 11.6 13.9 -17%

2020 first-half revenues came to €11.6m, down 17% compared with the first half of 2019. Business shows a good level of resilience despite an environment disrupted by the health crisis and the lockdown measures, which have delayed certain deliveries.

MBE systems revenues totaled €5.6m, down 35% from the first half of 2019. This performance includes billing for three systems, with two production units, compared with the four production systems delivered during the first half of 2019. Following difficulties sourcing certain parts, the delivery of one production machine was deferred to the third quarter.

The evaporator market remains sluggish due to the current lack of investment in the OLED screen industry.

Services and accessories revenues came to €6.0m, up 39% from the previous year, in line with the plan to develop this business.

At June 30, 2020, the breakdown of RIBER's revenues was as follows: 52% in Europe, 43% in Asia and 5% in the US.

Order book developments

At June 30 (€m) 2020 2019 Change Systems 12.5 21.5 -42% Evaporators 0.0 0.0 ns Services and accessories 5.7 6.9 -18% Total order book 18.2 28.4 -36%

The total order book represented €18.2m at June 30, 2020.

The systems order book represents €12.5m, down 42%, and includes seven systems to be delivered in 2020, with two production systems. The delay in taking new orders is attributable to the pandemic and stronger restrictions in granting export licenses.

The order book for services and accessories was down 18%, due to the slowdown in customer activity.

Outlook

Faced with the cautious market environment seen during the first half of the year, the Company is taking particular care with its operational efficiency and its cost management. The Company has been awarded a €6m government-backed loan, enabling it to continue investing in its R&D projects and production equipment.

The Company expects to see a significant improvement in its orders during the second half of the year thanks to a strong portfolio of prospects.

Next date

• September 30, 2020 after close of trading: 2020 first-half earnings

About RIBER

RIBER is a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment. It designs and produces molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) systems as well as evaporation sources and cells for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company. The Company is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris (Compartment “C”) and is part of the CAC Small, CAC Technology and CAC T. HARD. & EQ indices.

ISIN: FR0000075954 |Reuters: RIBE.PA |Bloomberg: RIB: FP

www.riber.com



