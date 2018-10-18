RIBER : Order for a MBE production system in Asia

Order for a MBE production system in Asia

Bezons, October 18, 2018 - 5:45pm - RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, is announcing an order for a MBE production system in Asia.

An Asian industrial company, new RIBER customer, has ordered a MBE 6000 system, a multi-Wafer production machine benefiting from a very high performance level reputation

This machine is intended to produce optoelectronic systems serving fiber-optic interconnections markets.

After the recent opening of a subsidiary in China, this commercial success confirms RIBER's growth potential in Asia and highlights how RIBER's technological solutions are in line with markets addressed.

This order will be delivered in 2019.

About RIBER:

Riber designs and produces molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) systems as well as evaporation sources and cells for the semiconductor industry. This high-tech equipment is essential for the manufacturing of compound semiconductor materials and new materials that are used in numerous consumer applications, from new information technologies to OLED flat screens and next-generation solar cells.

Riber is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment "C") and is part of the CAC Small, CAC Technology and CAC T. HARD. & EQ indices. Riber is eligible for SME share-based savings schemes.

