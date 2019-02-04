Log in
RIBER (RIB)
RIBER: Order for a new production MBE machine in Asia

02/04/2019

Bezons, February 4, 2019 - 8:00am - RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, is announcing an order for a production machine in Asia.

An Asian industrial firm has just ordered a second MBE 6000, a very high-performance multi-wafer production system.

This machine is intended to produce optoelectronics systems serving the fiber-optic interconnection markets.

This second order confirms the effective alignment of Riber’s solutions with this client’s specifications and the relevance of the decision to open its subsidiary in Asia in 2018.

About RIBER:
Riber designs and produces molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) systems as well as evaporation sources and cells for the semiconductor industry. This high-tech equipment is essential for the manufacturing of compound semiconductor materials and new materials that are used in numerous consumer applications, from new information technologies to OLED flat screens and next-generation solar cells.
Riber is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment “C”) and is part of the CAC Small, CAC Technology and CAC T. HARD. & EQ indices. Riber is eligible for SME share-based savings schemes (PEA-PME).

ISIN: FR0000075954 - RIB
Reuters: RIBE.PA
Bloomberg: RIB: FP
BPI France-approved innovative company
www.riber.com

RIBER
Laurent Pollet
tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00
invest@riber.com		CALYPTUS 
Cyril Combe
tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68
cyril.combe@calyptus.net

Chart RIBER
Duration : Period :
Riber Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIBER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michel Picault Chairman-Management Board
Philippe Ley Chief Executive Officer & Member-Management board
Didier Cornardeau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Guy Stievenart Member-Supervisory Board
Gérard Nicou Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIBER-7.76%44
ASML HOLDING13.37%76 845
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION24.54%26 364
FORTIVE CORPORATION9.86%24 823
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD28.16%23 237
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD--.--%8 432
