RIBER: Order for a new production MBE machine in Asia

Bezons, February 4, 2019 - 8:00am - RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, is announcing an order for a production machine in Asia.



An Asian industrial firm has just ordered a second MBE 6000, a very high-performance multi-wafer production system.

This machine is intended to produce optoelectronics systems serving the fiber-optic interconnection markets.

This second order confirms the effective alignment of Riber’s solutions with this client’s specifications and the relevance of the decision to open its subsidiary in Asia in 2018.

About RIBER:

Riber designs and produces molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) systems as well as evaporation sources and cells for the semiconductor industry. This high-tech equipment is essential for the manufacturing of compound semiconductor materials and new materials that are used in numerous consumer applications, from new information technologies to OLED flat screens and next-generation solar cells.

Riber is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment “C”) and is part of the CAC Small, CAC Technology and CAC T. HARD. & EQ indices. Riber is eligible for SME share-based savings schemes (PEA-PME).

