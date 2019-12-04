RIBER: Order for a new production MBE machine in Asia

Order for a new production MBE machine in Asia



Bezons, December 4, 2019 - 8:00am - RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, is announcing an order for a multi wafer MBE production machine in Asia.

An Asian industrial client has just ordered a fourth MBE 6000 machine, intended to produce electronic and optoelectronic devices.

This new order will be delivered in 2020.





About RIBER:

Riber designs and produces molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) systems as well as evaporation sources and cells for the semiconductor industry. This high-tech equipment is essential for the manufacturing of compound semiconductor materials and new materials that are used in numerous consumer applications, from new information technologies to OLED flat screens and next-generation solar cells.

Riber is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment “C”) and is part of the CAC Small, CAC Technology and CAC T. HARD. & EQ indices. Riber is eligible for SME share-based savings schemes (PEA-PME).

ISIN: FR0000075954 - RIB

Reuters: RIBE.PA

Bloomberg: RIB: FP

BPI France-approved innovative company

www.riber.com





