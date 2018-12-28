Log in
RIBER: Order for a production MBE system in Europe

12/28/2018 | 08:01am CET

Order for a production MBE system in Europe

Bezons, December 28, 2018 - 8:00 am - RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, announces the order for a production MBE system in Europe.

A customer of the company has ordered a MBE 49 production system which will be used to increase its production capabilities of optoelectronic components.

This commercial success confirms the suitability of RIBER's technological solutions with the production needs of semiconductor industry.

This order will be delivered in 2019.

About RIBER:
Riber designs and produces molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) systems as well as evaporation sources and cells for the semiconductor industry. This high-tech equipment is essential for the manufacturing of compound semiconductor materials and new materials that are used in numerous consumer applications, from new information technologies to OLED flat screens and next-generation solar cells.
Riber is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment "C") and is part of the CAC Small, CAC Technology and CAC T. HARD. & EQ indices. Riber is eligible for SME share-based savings schemes.

ISIN: FR0000075954 - RIB
Reuters: RIBE.PA
Bloomberg: RIB: FP
BPI France-approved innovative company
www.riber.com

RIBER
tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00
invest@riber.com 		CALYPTUS 
Cyril Combe
tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68
cyril.combe@calyptus.net


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: RIBER via Globenewswire
