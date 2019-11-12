Log in
RIBER: Order of a multi-million euro research equipment including two MBE systems

11/12/2019 | 02:00am EST

Press release

Order of a multi-million euro research equipment including two MBE systems

Bezons, November 12, 2019 - 8:00am - RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, is announcing an order for a total amount of several million euros from a major European research center, the Zentrum für Sonnenenergie- und Wasserstoff-Forschung Baden-Württemberg (ZSW).

ZSW is a research institute committed to research and development in the field of photovoltaics, renewable energy sources, battery and fuel cell technologies. ZSW covers the entire industrial value chain, from material research, prototype development and production processes to application systems.

In the field of thin film photovoltaics on the basis of CIGS (for the chemical elements copper, indium, gallium and selenium), ZSW expects to boost efficiency of CIGS technologies to values above 25%, best efficiency obtained in a ZSW laboratory being 22.6% today.

The automatic platform that RIBER will deliver consists of two clustered 4'' MBE 412 systems. Combined with other deposition technologies, it will be used to produce these CIGS thin-film solar cells.

The order will be delivered in 2020.

About RIBER:
RIBER is a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment. It designs and produces molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) systems as well as evaporation sources and cells for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to OLED flat screens and next-generation solar cells.
RIBER is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris (Compartment “C”) and is part of the CAC Small, CAC Technology and CAC T. HARD. & EQ indices. RIBER is eligible for SME share-based savings schemes (PEA-PME) and is a BPI France-approved innovative company.

ISIN: FR0000075954 - RIB
Reuters: RIBE.PA
Bloomberg: RIB: FP
www.riber.com

RIBER
Laurent Pollet
tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00
invest@riber.com		CALYPTUS 
Cyril Combe
tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68
cyril.combe@calyptus.net

Attachment

