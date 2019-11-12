RIBER: Order of a multi-million euro research equipment including two MBE systems

Press release



Order of a multi-million euro research equipment including two MBE systems

Bezons, November 12, 2019 - 8:00am - RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, is announcing an order for a total amount of several million euros from a major European research center, the Zentrum für Sonnenenergie- und Wasserstoff-Forschung Baden-Württemberg (ZSW).

ZSW is a research institute committed to research and development in the field of photovoltaics, renewable energy sources, battery and fuel cell technologies. ZSW covers the entire industrial value chain, from material research, prototype development and production processes to application systems.

In the field of thin film photovoltaics on the basis of CIGS (for the chemical elements copper, indium, gallium and selenium), ZSW expects to boost efficiency of CIGS technologies to values above 25%, best efficiency obtained in a ZSW laboratory being 22.6% today.

The automatic platform that RIBER will deliver consists of two clustered 4'' MBE 412 systems. Combined with other deposition technologies, it will be used to produce these CIGS thin-film solar cells.

The order will be delivered in 2020.

