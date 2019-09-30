Riber : 2019 first-half earnings

2019 first-half earnings

Robust development of the "systems" and "services" activities

Half-year earnings marked by the change in the product mix

earnings marked by the change in the product mix Outlook for growth and profitability in 2019

Bezons, September 30, 2019 - 5:45pm - RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, is releasing its earnings for the first half of 2019 and its outlook for the full year.

(€m) H1 2019 H1 2018 Change Revenues 13.9 16.7 -17% Systems revenues 8.6 3.7 +132% Evaporators revenues 1.0 10.4 -90% Services and accessories revenues 4.3 2.6 +65% Gross margin 4.1 8.2 -€4.1m % of revenues 29.5% 48.8% Income from ordinary operations (0.5) 2.8 -€3.3m % of revenues (3.6%) 16.8% Operating income (0.5) 2.8 -€3.3m % of revenues (3.7%) 17.0% Net income (0.4) 2.4 -€2.8m % of revenues (2.9%) 14.4%

Revenues

Revenues for the first half of 2019 came to €13.9m, down 17% from the first half of 2018.

Systems revenues are up 132%, reflecting the strengthening of RIBER's commercial positions in the industrial sector, with four production machines delivered during the first half of 2019.

The services and accessories business recorded growth in line with the strategy to develop this activity.

Revenues from evaporators are down temporarily following the major investments made in previous years.

Earnings

The gross margin came to €4.1m, representing 29.5% of revenues, compared with 48.8% for the first half of 2018. Its change over the first half of the year is linked to the contraction in revenues versus the first half of 2018, as well as a product mix that is currently less favorable.

Income from ordinary operations totaled €(0.5)m, down €3.3m from the first half of 2018.

Net income represents €(0.4)m, compared with €2.4m for the first half of 2018.

Balance sheet

Net cash at end-June 2019 represents €2.5m, stable compared with December 31, 2018.

On the balance sheet, shareholders' equity at June 30, 2019 represents €17.6m, compared with €19.2m at December 31, 2018. This change is linked primarily to first-half earnings and the recognition of the distribution of amounts drawn against the issue premium to shareholders for 2018, paid out in July and September 2019.