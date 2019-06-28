Riber : Combined General Meeting on June 27, 2019

Combined General Meeting on June 27, 2019

Cash payouts released for payment on July 11 and September 12

Terms of office renewed and new Supervisory Board member appointed

Bezons, June 28, 2019 - 8am - RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, brought its shareholders together for its Combined Annual General Meeting today, chaired by Mr Didier Cornardeau, Chairman of the Company's Supervisory Board.

Approval of the full-year accounts for 2018

The General Meeting approved the corporate and consolidated financial statements for 2018.

Two payouts drawn against the "issue premium" account

The General Meeting approved the appropriation of earnings for 2018 and the two payouts drawn against the "issue premium" account:

The first payout of €0.03 per share will have an ex-date of July 9, 2019 and will be released for payment on July 11.

ex-date of July 9, 2019 and will be released for payment on July 11. The second payout of €0.02 per share will have an ex-date of September 10, 2019 and will be released for payment on September 12.

Changes to the composition of the Supervisory Board

The General Meeting renewed the term of office of Mr Didier Cornardeau and appointed Mr Nicolas Grandjean as a member of the Supervisory Board for two years. Considering his outstanding knowledge of the Company's business lines and stakes, the Supervisory Board believes that Mr Nicolas Grandjean's appointment will make it possible to further strengthen the development strategy launched by the Management Board.

Ms Roseline Glaizal and Mr Guy Stievenart, whose terms of office as Supervisory Board members were due to expire, did not wish to be reappointed, allowing them to focus on new responsibilities. The resolution concerning Mr Gérard Nicou's reappointment was rejected.

The Supervisory Board now has five members, including two women. 80% of the members are independent.

Other resolutions

RIBER's shareholders adopted the other resolutions, which included: