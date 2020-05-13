Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Riber

RIBER

(RIB)
  Report
Riber : Order book revised following a refusal of an export license and new order received in Asia

05/13/2020 | 02:05am EDT

Press release

Order book revised following a refusal of an export license

and new order received in Asia

Bezons, May 13, 2020 - 8:00am - RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, is announcing the revision of its order book following the French Authorities' refusal to grant export licenses for two deals signed previously. At the same time, the Company is announcing that it has received a new order for a research system in Asia.

The equipment marketed and manufactured by RIBER is classified as "dual-use goods", which require an export license from the French Authorities for sales to countries other than the European Union, North America and Japan.

Following extensive discussions, the French Authorities have informed RIBER that they have refused to grant an export license for two deals concerning three machines, whose orders were announced in the press releases from December 6 and 10, 2019. RIBER, acting in accordance with international regulations, has therefore canceled these orders for a total of €4.0 million.

In this context, the order book at end-March 2020 is revised down to €22.5 million.

The negotiations underway should make it possible to sign significant contracts that will compensate for these cancellations. For instance, RIBER has just received a new order for a research machine from an Asian research center and for which the export license has been obtained.

About RIBER

RIBER is a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment. It designs and produces molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) systems as well as evaporation sources and cells for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris (Compartment "C") and is part of the CAC Small, CAC Technology and CAC T. HARD. & EQ indices.

ISIN: FR0000075954 |Reuters: RIBE.PA |Bloomberg: RIB: FP

www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER

CALYPTUS

Laurent Pollet

Cyril Combe

tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00

tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68

invest@riber.com

cyril.combe@calyptus.net

Disclaimer

Riber SA published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 06:04:09 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
