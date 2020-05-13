Riber : Order book revised following a refusal of an export license and new order received in Asia

Order book revised following a refusal of an export license

and new order received in Asia

Bezons, May 13, 2020 - 8:00am - RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, is announcing the revision of its order book following the French Authorities' refusal to grant export licenses for two deals signed previously. At the same time, the Company is announcing that it has received a new order for a research system in Asia.

The equipment marketed and manufactured by RIBER is classified as "dual-use goods", which require an export license from the French Authorities for sales to countries other than the European Union, North America and Japan.

Following extensive discussions, the French Authorities have informed RIBER that they have refused to grant an export license for two deals concerning three machines, whose orders were announced in the press releases from December 6 and 10, 2019. RIBER, acting in accordance with international regulations, has therefore canceled these orders for a total of €4.0 million.

In this context, the order book at end-March 2020 is revised down to €22.5 million.

The negotiations underway should make it possible to sign significant contracts that will compensate for these cancellations. For instance, RIBER has just received a new order for a research machine from an Asian research center and for which the export license has been obtained.

