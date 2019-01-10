Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Riber    RIB   FR0000075954

RIBER (RIB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/09 11:38:28 am
2.21 EUR   +5.74%
2018RIBER SA : quaterly sales release
2018RIBER SA : half-yearly earnings release
2018RIBER SA : half-yearly sales release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Riber : revises its 2018 revenue guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 02:01am EST

RIBER revises its 2018 revenue guidance

Bezons, January 10, 2019 - 8am - RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, is adjusting its revenue guidance for 2018.

RIBER is revising its revenue forecast for 2018 to €31m instead of the €35m previously expected. This adjustment follows the deferral of deliveries for two MBE machines to the first quarter of 2019.

The income from ordinary operations expected for 2018 will be affected by this deferral of revenues and the corresponding margin, as well as by an unexpected increase in costs, particularly for the subsidiaries, including the creation of the Chinese subsidiary. Income from ordinary operations will continue to show a profit.

This information does not change the company's strategy, backed by an order book of around €30m at December 31, 2018

About RIBER:
Riber designs and produces molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) systems as well as evaporation sources and cells for the semiconductor industry. This high-tech equipment is essential for the manufacturing of compound semiconductor materials and new materials that are used in numerous consumer applications, from new information technologies to OLED flat screens and next-generation solar cells.
Riber is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment "C") and is part of the CAC Small, CAC Technology and CAC T. HARD. & EQ indices. Riber is eligible for SME share-based savings schemes (PEA-PME).

ISIN: FR0000075954 - RIB
Reuters: RIBE.PA
Bloomberg: RIB: FP
BPI France-approved innovative company
www.riber.com

RIBER
Laurent Pollet
tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00
invest@riber.com 		CALYPTUS 
Cyril Combe
tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68
cyril.combe@calyptus.net


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: RIBER via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIBER
02:01aRIBER : revises its 2018 revenue guidance
GL
2018RIBER : Order for a production MBE system in Europe
AQ
2018RIBER : Order for a production MBE system in Europe
GL
2018RIBER : Order for a research MBE system in Europe
PU
2018RIBER : Order for a research MBE system in Europe
GL
2018RIBER : adopts the Middlenext Corporate Governance Code
AQ
2018RIBER : maintains robust growth trends at end-September 2018
GL
2018RIBER SA : quaterly sales release
2018RIBER : Order for a MBE production system in Asia
PU
2018RIBER : Order for a MBE production system in Asia
GL
More news
Chart RIBER
Duration : Period :
Riber Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIBER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michel Picault Chairman-Management Board
Philippe Ley Chief Executive Officer & Member-Management board
Didier Cornardeau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Guy Stievenart Member-Supervisory Board
Gérard Nicou Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIBER12.76%54
ASML HOLDING2.80%67 283
FORTIVE CORPORATION0.67%22 643
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION0.56%21 615
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD8.57%19 486
QORVO-2.24%7 467
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.