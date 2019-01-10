RIBER revises its 2018 revenue guidance

Bezons, January 10, 2019 - 8am - RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, is adjusting its revenue guidance for 2018.

RIBER is revising its revenue forecast for 2018 to €31m instead of the €35m previously expected. This adjustment follows the deferral of deliveries for two MBE machines to the first quarter of 2019.

The income from ordinary operations expected for 2018 will be affected by this deferral of revenues and the corresponding margin, as well as by an unexpected increase in costs, particularly for the subsidiaries, including the creation of the Chinese subsidiary. Income from ordinary operations will continue to show a profit.

This information does not change the company's strategy, backed by an order book of around €30m at December 31, 2018

About RIBER:

Riber designs and produces molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) systems as well as evaporation sources and cells for the semiconductor industry. This high-tech equipment is essential for the manufacturing of compound semiconductor materials and new materials that are used in numerous consumer applications, from new information technologies to OLED flat screens and next-generation solar cells.

Riber is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment "C") and is part of the CAC Small, CAC Technology and CAC T. HARD. & EQ indices. Riber is eligible for SME share-based savings schemes (PEA-PME).

ISIN: FR0000075954 - RIB

Reuters: RIBE.PA

Bloomberg: RIB: FP

BPI France-approved innovative company

www.riber.com

RIBER

Laurent Pollet

tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00

invest@riber.com CALYPTUS

Cyril Combe

tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68

cyril.combe@calyptus.net

