Ricardo : Notification of Major Holdings

In reference to Section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

This disclosure also reflects the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the intermediate holding company Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited ('SLIHL') decreased below the 10% notifiable threshold due to trading on 22 January 2019. SLIHL now holds the delegated voting rights to 9.92% of the shares in Ricardo plc. Prior to this crossing, SLIHL held 10.05% of the delegated voting rights.