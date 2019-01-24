Log in
RICARDO PLC (RCDO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 01/24 10:15:52 am
631.0000 GBp   +0.48%
03:34aRICARDO : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
2018RICARDO PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018RICARDO : Preliminary Results
PU
Ricardo : Notification of Major Holdings

01/24/2019 | 03:34am EST

In reference to Section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

This disclosure also reflects the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the intermediate holding company Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited ('SLIHL') decreased below the 10% notifiable threshold due to trading on 22 January 2019. SLIHL now holds the delegated voting rights to 9.92% of the shares in Ricardo plc. Prior to this crossing, SLIHL held 10.05% of the delegated voting rights.

Disclaimer

Ricardo plc published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 08:33:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 396 M
EBIT 2019 43,1 M
Net income 2019 25,7 M
Debt 2019 24,4 M
Yield 2019 3,39%
P/E ratio 2019 13,17
P/E ratio 2020 11,62
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
Capitalization 335 M
Chart RICARDO PLC
Duration : Period :
Ricardo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICARDO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,36  GBP
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Shemmans Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Terence Keith Morgan Non-Executive Chairman
Mark William Garrett Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ian Gibson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patricia Mary Ryan Secretary, Director & Group General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RICARDO PLC0.32%438
NIHON M&A CENTER INC.16.90%3 895
FTI CONSULTING, INC.0.77%2 586
NAVIGANT CONSULTING, INC.4.78%1 084
FUNAI SOKEN HOLDINGS INC5.99%819
ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC-6.10%629
