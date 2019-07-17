Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ricardo plc    RCDO   GB0007370074

RICARDO PLC

(RCDO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/17 07:13:02 am
770 GBp   +4.05%
07:20aRICARDO : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
07:20aRICARDO : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
07/01RICARDO : PLC Consulting Acquisition
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ricardo : Second Price Monitoring Extn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 07:20am EDT

RNS Number : 8596F

Ricardo PLC

17 July 2019

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and final Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the first price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a final opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

APMEAFXXFEXNEFF

Disclaimer

Ricardo plc published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 11:19:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RICARDO PLC
07:20aRICARDO : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
07:20aRICARDO : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
07/01RICARDO : PLC Consulting Acquisition
PU
05/31RICARDO : Completion of Transport Engineering Acquisition
PU
05/18RICARDO : acquires Australian consultancy under diversification strategy
AQ
03/14RICARDO PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/13RICARDO : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
01/24RICARDO : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
2018RICARDO PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018RICARDO : Preliminary Results
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 384 M
EBIT 2019 40,9 M
Net income 2019 24,3 M
Debt 2019 47,5 M
Yield 2019 2,82%
P/E ratio 2019 16,7x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,15x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
Capitalization 395 M
Chart RICARDO PLC
Duration : Period :
Ricardo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICARDO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 838,43  GBp
Last Close Price 740,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Shemmans Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Terence Keith Morgan Non-Executive Chairman
Mark William Garrett Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ian Gibson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patricia Mary Ryan Secretary, Director & Group General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RICARDO PLC18.21%502
NIHON M&A CENTER INC.24.88%3 993
FUNAI SOKEN HOLDINGS INC55.74%1 205
NAVIGANT CONSULTING, INC.-1.54%909
ANHUI TRANSPORT CNSLTNG&DEGN INT CO LTD-11.44%823
THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.5.37%492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About