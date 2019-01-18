Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade  >  ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONI
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

EU tariffs on rice a 'weapon' against farmers, says Cambodia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 06:20am EST
FILE PHOTO: A farmer works in a rice paddy field outside Phnom Penh

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - European Union tariffs on rice from Cambodia are a "weapon" against impoverished farmers and will hurt millions of people struggling to escape poverty, Cambodia's government and ruling party said.

The EU from Friday will impose tariffs on rice from Cambodia and Myanmar for the next three years to curb a surge in imports it said had damaged EU producers.

The European Commission, which oversees trade policy in the bloc, will set a duty of 175 euros ($200) per tonne of rice in the first year, dropping to 150 euros in the second and 125 euros in year three.

The ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) of Prime Minister Hun Sen said the decision was a discriminatory trade action that would affect millions of poor Cambodians.

"Is this an act of respect of human rights or a violation of human rights?," CPP spokesman Sok Eysan told reporters. "The EU Commission's action is a trade discrimination."

The Ministry of Commerce has called the EU decision a "weapon to kill Cambodian farmers" and against international trade rules.

Cambodia and Myanmar benefit from the EU's "Everything But Arms" scheme which allows the world's least developed countries to export most goods to the European Union free of duties.

During its investigation, the Commission found that imports of rice from both countries combined have increased by 89 percent in the past five rice-growing seasons.

The Commission said the investigation had also found that the prices were substantially lower than those in the EU market and had caused serious difficulties for EU rice producers.

(Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; editing by Darren Schuettler)

By Prak Chan Thul

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) -
06:20aEU tariffs on rice a 'weapon' against farmers, says Cambodia
RE
01/16USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jan 16
DJ
01/16RICE : EU to impose tariffs on Myanmar, Cambodia rice for three years
RE
01/14EU set to impose tariffs on Cambodia, Myanmar rice imports
RE
01/07USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jan 7
DJ
01/07USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jan 7
DJ
2018China allows first-ever U.S. rice imports ahead of trade talks
RE
2018USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Dec 17
DJ
2018EQT'S BOARD TO SEEK TALKS WITH RICE : sources
RE
2018USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Dec 11
DJ
More news
Chart ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) -
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.