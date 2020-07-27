Indian rice exports slow as coronavirus disrupts supply chain -trade

* Operations disrupted at key rice handling port Kakinada
* Rice mills face labour shortage due to coronavirus cases
* Demand rising for Indian rice due to lower prices
MUMBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - India's rice exporters are
struggling to fulfil orders due to limited availability of
containers and workers at mills and the biggest handling port on
the east coast after novel coronavirus cases jumped in the
region, industry officials told Reuters.
Slowing shipments from the world's biggest rice exporter
could allow rivals like Thailand and Vietnam to raise supplies
in the short term, and also carries the potential to push up
global prices.
"The vessel loading rate at Kakinada port has gone down by
nearly 30%," said B.V. Krishna Rao, president of the Rice
Exporters Association.
Kakinada is located in East Godavari district of the
southern state of Andhra Pradesh - a district that has been
reporting more than 1,000 new virus infections every day -
accounts for more than a quarter of India's rice shipments.
"Labourers are working only on day shifts and not doing
night shift," Rao said.
In the next few months, India could export around 100,000
tonnes less rice per month as the labour shortage means rice
mills are operating at lower capacity, Rao said.
Rice exporters operating outside Andhra Pradesh state have
also been hit by limited availability of containers, said Ashwin
Shah, director at Shah Nanji Nagsi Exports Pvt. Ltd, an exporter
based in Nagpur in central India.
"There are logistical problems in executing export orders.
Otherwise demand is good as Indian rice is cheaper," Shah said.
India was offering 5% broken parboiled variety
<RI-INBKN5-P1> at around $380 per tonne on a free-on-board basis
last week, while Thailand was offering the same grade at around
$460.
African buyers were actively buying non-basmati rice, while
demand is good for basmati rice from the Middle East, said Nitin
Gupta, vice president of trader Olam India's rice business.
"If logistical bottlenecks are fixed, India could export
much more rice than last year," Gupta said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)