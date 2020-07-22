Thai rice exporters cut 2020 forecast to 6.5 mln T, lowest in 20 years

BANGKOK, July 22 (Reuters) - Thailand's rice exporters
association has slashed its forecast for 2020 exports to 6.5
million tonnes, the lowest volume in two decades, owing to
drought and a strong baht currency, its executives said on
Wednesday.
The industry group's latest forecast for Thailand, the
world's second-largest rice exporter last year, is lower than
its previous expectation of a seven-year low of 7.5 million
tonnes for 2020.
The association attributed that to a persistently strong
baht compared to other currencies and drought cutting Thai rice
output by 5 million tonnes this production season, making prices
higher and uncompetitive.
"The new forecast of 6.5 million tonnes is the lowest volume
in 20 years," said Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of
the Thai Rice Exporters Association, adding the previous low was
6.15 million tonnes in 2000.
"This year will be a struggle."
From January to June, Thailand exported 3.14 million tonnes
of rice, about a third less than the same period last year, the
association's data showed, less than India's 4.53 million tonnes
and the 4.04 million tonnes shipped by Vietnam.
Thailand's gains from India halting logistics during
lockdown and Vietnam temporarily banning new contracts to ensure
domestic supply amid the coronavirus crisis would be shortlived,
and balanced out by flat demand, Charoen Laothamatas, the
association's president.
"COVID-19 has made the market volatile, making importers buy
more than usual earlier to stock up, but now they won't need to
for a while," he said.
Sales of Thai premium-grade jasmine rice have risen by 63%
this year, benefiting from panic-buying in wealthier markets
like Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States and Canada.
Meanwhile, lower purchasing power globally has seen Thai
white rice lose out to cheaper grades offered by Vietnam in key
Asian markets like the Philippines.
China, once a Thai rice importer, was also beating Thailand
in key African markets with cheaper prices.
(Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat
Editing by Ed Davies and Martin Petty)