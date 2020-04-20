USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Apr 20

LR_GR410 Little Rock, AR Mon Apr 20, 2020 USDA Market News Service National Weekly Rice Summary (Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California) Domestic Trend In the south, long grain milled rice prices mostly steady, instances 1.50 higher in Texas; medium grain milled rice prices steady. Parboiled prices mostly steady, instances 1.50 higher in Texas. Second heads mostly steady, instances .50-.75 higher in Arkansas. Brewers mostly steady, instances 1.00 higher in Arkansas. Rice by-products: Rice Bran, Millfeed and Rice Hulls steady. In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady. Second heads and Brewers steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran and Rice hulls steady. Arkansas Texas Louisiana California MILLED RICE Long white 28.00-29.00 30.25-31.00 27.50 ----- Long brown 29.00-31.00 32.25 NA ----- Medium white 32.00 ----- 31.50 38.00-42.00 Medium brown NA ----- NA 39.00-42.00 Short white ----- ----- ----- NA Parboiled 29.00-32.00 36.00 ----- ----- Second heads 18.75-19.50 16.00-16.50 15.25 18.00-19.00 Brewers 15.50-18.50 15.00-15.50 13.50 15.00-17.00 Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and brewers are bulk.) Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills). Rice fat bran 100.00-105.00 100.00-130.00 100.00 125.00-160.00 Rice millfeed 40.00 40.00 40.00 ----- Rice hulls 5.00-15.00 5.00 5.00 0.00-5.00 *NA = not available Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR James M. Ward, (501)823-1711 JamesM.Ward@usda.gov www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews