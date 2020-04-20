USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Apr 20

LR_GR410
Little Rock, AR Mon Apr 20, 2020 USDA Market News Service
National Weekly Rice Summary
(Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California)
Domestic Trend
In the south, long grain milled rice prices mostly steady, instances 1.50
higher in Texas; medium grain milled rice prices steady. Parboiled prices
mostly steady, instances 1.50 higher in Texas. Second heads mostly steady,
instances .50-.75 higher in Arkansas. Brewers mostly steady, instances 1.00
higher in Arkansas. Rice by-products: Rice Bran, Millfeed and Rice Hulls
steady.
In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady. Second heads and
Brewers steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran and Rice hulls steady.
Arkansas Texas Louisiana California
MILLED RICE
Long white 28.00-29.00 30.25-31.00 27.50 -----
Long brown 29.00-31.00 32.25 NA -----
Medium white 32.00 ----- 31.50 38.00-42.00
Medium brown NA ----- NA 39.00-42.00
Short white ----- ----- ----- NA
Parboiled 29.00-32.00 36.00 ----- -----
Second heads 18.75-19.50 16.00-16.50 15.25 18.00-19.00
Brewers 15.50-18.50 15.00-15.50 13.50 15.00-17.00
Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per
cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except
California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and
brewers are bulk.)
Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills).
Rice fat bran 100.00-105.00 100.00-130.00 100.00 125.00-160.00
Rice millfeed 40.00 40.00 40.00 -----
Rice hulls 5.00-15.00 5.00 5.00 0.00-5.00
*NA = not available
Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR
