ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONI
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 04/20
14.56 USD   +0.45%
USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Apr 20

04/20/2020 | 05:50pm EDT
LR_GR410 
Little Rock, AR    Mon Apr 20, 2020    USDA Market News Service 
 
                       National Weekly Rice Summary 
                 (Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California) 
 
                             Domestic Trend 
 
   In the south, long grain milled rice prices mostly steady, instances 1.50 
higher in Texas; medium grain milled rice prices steady.  Parboiled prices 
mostly steady, instances 1.50 higher in Texas.  Second heads mostly steady, 
instances .50-.75 higher in Arkansas.  Brewers mostly steady, instances 1.00 
higher in Arkansas.  Rice by-products: Rice Bran, Millfeed and Rice Hulls 
steady. 
   In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady.  Second heads and 
Brewers steady.  Rice by-products: Rice Bran and Rice hulls steady. 
 
                    Arkansas          Texas         Louisiana      California 
MILLED RICE 
Long white         28.00-29.00     30.25-31.00        27.50           ----- 
Long brown         29.00-31.00        32.25            NA             ----- 
Medium white          32.00           -----           31.50        38.00-42.00 
Medium brown           NA             -----            NA          39.00-42.00 
Short white           -----           -----           -----            NA 
Parboiled          29.00-32.00        36.00           -----           ----- 
Second heads       18.75-19.50     16.00-16.50        15.25        18.00-19.00 
Brewers            15.50-18.50     15.00-15.50        13.50        15.00-17.00 
 
Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per 
cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except 
California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and 
brewers are bulk.) 
 
Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills). 
 
Rice fat bran     100.00-105.00   100.00-130.00      100.00       125.00-160.00 
Rice millfeed         40.00           40.00           40.00           ----- 
Rice hulls          5.00-15.00         5.00            5.00         0.00-5.00 
 
*NA = not available 
 
Source:  USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR 
         James M. Ward, (501)823-1711 JamesM.Ward@usda.gov 
         www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt 
         www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews

