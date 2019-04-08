USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Apr 8

LR_GR410 Little Rock, AR Mon Apr 08, 2019 USDA Market News Service National Weekly Rice Summary (Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California) Domestic Trend In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices steady. Parboiled prices steady. Second heads and Brewers prices steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran 10.00-20.00 lower, Millfeed steady instances 5.00 lower and Rice Hulls steady. In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady. Second heads and Brewers steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran and Rice hulls steady. CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 8th, May 19 closed .095 lower at 10.42; Jly 19 closed .07 lower at 10.645; Sep 19 closed .035 lower at 10.745. US dollar index settled at 97.05. Arkansas Texas Louisiana California MILLED RICE Long white 23.50-25.00 24.50-26.75 22.50 ----- Long brown 25.50-25.75 28.75 NA ----- Medium white 30.00-31.50 ----- 31.50 37.00-39.00 Medium brown NA ----- NA 37.00-39.00 Short white ----- ----- ----- NA Parboiled 26.00 32.50 ----- ----- Second heads 18.00-19.00 13.50-15.00 17.00 18.00-19.00 Brewers 14.00-17.50 12.25-13.00 15.00 16.00-17.00 Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and brewers are bulk.) Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills). Rice fat bran 90.00-100.00 100.00-120.00 120.00-145.00 145.00-150.00 Rice millfeed 40.00 40.00 40.00 ----- Rice hulls 10.00 5.00 5.00 0.00-5.00 *NA = not available Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR James M. Ward, (501)823-1711 JamesM.Ward@usda.gov www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews