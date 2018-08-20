USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Aug 20

LR_GR410 Little Rock, AR Mon Aug 20, 2018 USDA Market News Service National Weekly Rice Summary (Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California) Domestic Trend In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices mostly steady. Parboiled prices steady. Second heads and Brewers mostly steady. Rice by- products: Rice Bran, Millfeed and Rice Hulls mostly steady. Harvest is underway in the southern states with Louisiana around 67%, Texas around 60%, Mississippi around 4% and Arkansas around 1% harvest completed. Southern Rice market is somewhat sideways as mills transitions from old crop to new crop. In California, medium grain milled rice prices remain steady. Second heads and Brewers steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran steady. Rice hulls market not established as mills continue to pay for disposal of rice hulls. CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 13th, Sep 18 closed .085 lower at 10.265; Nov 18 closed .115 lower at 10.41; Jan 19 closed .125 lower at 10.585. US dollar index on Monday settled at 95.77. Arkansas Texas Louisiana California MILLED RICE Long white 25.50-26.00 26.75 26.00 ----- Long brown 26.75-27.50 28.75 NA ----- Medium white 29.00-31.50 ----- 30.00 39.00-42.00 Medium brown NA ----- NA 39.00-42.00 Short white ----- ----- ----- NA Parboiled 26.50-28.00 32.50 ----- ----- Second heads 16.50-19.00 13.50-15.00 12.75 16.00-19.00 Brewers 14.00-15.50 12.25-13.00 11.50 13.00-15.00 Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and brewers are bulk.) Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills). Rice fat bran 105.00-120.00 110.00-115.00 120.00-145.00 150.00-160.00 Rice millfeed 40.00 40.00-45.00 40.00 ----- Rice hulls 5.00-10.00 5.00 5.00 0.00 *NA = not available Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR James M. Ward, (501)823-1711 JamesM.Ward@ams.usda.gov www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews