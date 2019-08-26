USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Aug 26

*** Report will not be published on Monday September 2, 2019 due to federal holiday. Publication will resume on Monday September 9, 2019. *** LR_GR410 Little Rock, AR Mon Aug 26, 2019 USDA Market News Service National Weekly Rice Summary (Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California) Domestic Trend In the south, long grain milled rice prices steady, instances .50 higher in Arkansas; medium grain milled rice prices steady. Parboiled prices steady. Second heads and Brewers prices steady. Louisiana and Texas reporting smut in new crop rice. Rice by-products: Rice Bran prices mostly steady, instances 10.00 lower in Texas; Millfeed and Rice Hulls steady. In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady. Second heads and Brewers steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran prices and Rice hulls steady. Arkansas Texas Louisiana California MILLED RICE Long white 24.50-25.50 26.75 23.50 ----- Long brown 26.25-27.50 28.75 NA ----- Medium white 30.50-32.00 ----- 31.50 36.00-39.00 Medium brown NA ----- NA 36.00-39.00 Short white ----- ----- ----- NA Parboiled 26.50-28.00 32.50 ----- ----- Second heads 18.00-19.00 14.00-17.00 15.00 18.00-19.00 Brewers 15.50-17.50 13.00-15.25 14.00 16.00-17.00 Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and brewers are bulk.) Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills). Rice fat bran 75.00-90.00 90.00 120.00-145.00 125.00-150.00 Rice millfeed 40.00 40.00 40.00 ----- Rice hulls 5.00-8.00 5.00 5.00 0.00-5.00 *NA = not available Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR James M. Ward, (501)823-1711 JamesM.Ward@usda.gov www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews