Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade  >  ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONI
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Aug 27

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 04:48am CEST
LR_GR410 
Little Rock, AR    Mon Aug 27, 2018    USDA Market News Service 
 
                       National Weekly Rice Summary 
                 (Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California) 
 
                             Domestic Trend 
 
   In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices mostly steady. 
Parboiled prices steady.  Second heads and Brewers mostly steady.  Rice by- 
products: Rice Bran, Millfeed and Rice Hulls mostly steady.  Harvest completed 
in the southern states are as follows: Louisiana 76%, Texas 74%, Mississippi 
24% and Arkansas 5%.  All states above 5 yr average except Arkansas. 
   In California, medium grain milled rice prices remain steady.  Second heads 
and Brewers steady.  Rice by-products: Rice Bran steady.  Rice hulls market not 
established as mills continue to pay for disposal of rice hulls. 
   CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 27th, Sep 18 closed .275 lower at 
10.51; Nov 18 closed .12 lower at 10.60; Jan 19 closed .12 lower at 10.75.  US 
dollar index on Monday settled at 94.83. 
 
                    Arkansas          Texas         Louisiana      California 
MILLED RICE 
Long white         25.50-26.00        26.75           26.00           ----- 
Long brown         26.75-27.50        28.75            NA             ----- 
Medium white       29.00-31.50        -----           30.00        39.00-42.00 
Medium brown           NA             -----            NA          39.00-42.00 
Short white           -----           -----           -----            NA 
Parboiled          26.50-28.00        32.50           -----           ----- 
Second heads       16.50-19.00     13.50-15.00        12.75        16.00-19.00 
Brewers            14.00-15.50     12.25-13.00        11.50        13.00-15.00 
 
Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per 
cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except 
California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and 
brewers are bulk.) 
 
Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills). 
 
Rice fat bran     105.00-120.00   110.00-115.00   120.00-145.00   150.00-160.00 
Rice millfeed         40.00        40.00-45.00        40.00           ----- 
Rice hulls          5.00-10.00         5.00            5.00            0.00 
 
*NA = not available 
 
Source:  USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR 
         James M. Ward, (501)823-1711 JamesM.Ward@ams.usda.gov 
         www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt 
         www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -2.55% 10.51 End-of-day quote.-7.66%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.39% 94.78 End-of-day quote.3.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) -
04:48aUSDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Aug 27
DJ
08/20USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Aug 20
DJ
08/13USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Aug 13
DJ
08/04Chinese researchers charged in conspiracy to steal U.S. rice technology
RE
07/31USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jul 31
DJ
07/23USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jul 23
DJ
07/16USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jul 16
DJ
07/09USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jul 9
DJ
07/02USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jul 2
DJ
06/25USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jun 25
DJ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.