USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jul 30

LR_GR410
Little Rock, AR Mon Jul 29, 2019 USDA Market News Service
National Weekly Rice Summary
(Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California)
Domestic Trend
In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices steady. Parboiled
prices steady. Second heads and Brewers prices steady. Rice by-products: Rice
Bran, Millfeed and Rice Hulls steady.
In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady. Second heads and
Brewers steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran prices and Rice hulls steady.
Arkansas Texas Louisiana California
MILLED RICE
Long white 23.25-25.00 24.50-26.75 22.50 -----
Long brown 25.25-25.75 28.75 NA -----
Medium white 30.00-31.50 ----- 31.50 36.00-39.00
Medium brown NA ----- NA 36.00-39.00
Short white ----- ----- ----- NA
Parboiled 26.00-26.25 32.50 ----- -----
Second heads 18.00-19.00 13.50-17.00 17.00 18.00-19.00
Brewers 15.50-17.50 13.00-15.25 15.00 16.00-17.00
Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per
cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except
California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and
brewers are bulk.)
Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills).
Rice fat bran 75.00-85.00 100.00-110.00 120.00-145.00 125.00-150.00
Rice millfeed 40.00 40.00 40.00 -----
Rice hulls 5.00-10.00 5.00 5.00 0.00-5.00
*NA = not available
Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR
James M. Ward, (501)823-1711 JamesM.Ward@usda.gov
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews