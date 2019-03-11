USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Mar 11

LR_GR410
Little Rock, AR Mon Mar 11, 2019 USDA Market News Service
National Weekly Rice Summary
(Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California)
Domestic Trend
In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices steady. Parboiled
prices steady. Second heads and Brewers prices steady. Rice by-products: Rice
Bran, Millfeed and Rice Hulls steady.
In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady. Second heads and
Brewers steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran and Rice hulls steady.
CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 11th, May 19 closed .105 lower at
10.715; Jly 19 closed .11 lower at 10.87. US dollar index settled at 96.95.
Arkansas Texas Louisiana California
MILLED RICE
Long white 23.50-25.00 24.50-26.75 22.50 -----
Long brown 25.50-25.75 28.75 NA -----
Medium white 30.00-31.50 ----- 31.50 37.00-39.00
Medium brown NA ----- NA 37.00-39.00
Short white ----- ----- ----- NA
Parboiled 26.00 32.50 ----- -----
Second heads 18.00-19.00 13.50-15.00 17.00 18.00-19.00
Brewers 14.00-17.50 12.25-13.00 15.00 16.00-17.00
Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per
cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except
California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and
brewers are bulk.)
Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills).
Rice fat bran 90.00-120.00 110.00-130.00 120.00-145.00 145.00-150.00
Rice millfeed 40.00 40.00-45.00 40.00 -----
Rice hulls 10.00 5.00 5.00 0.00-5.00
*NA = not available
Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR
James M. Ward, (501)823-1711 JamesM.Ward@usda.gov
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews