USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Mar 11

03/11/2019 | 07:44pm EDT
LR_GR410 
Little Rock, AR    Mon Mar 11, 2019    USDA Market News Service 
 
                       National Weekly Rice Summary 
                 (Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California) 
 
                             Domestic Trend 
 
   In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices steady.  Parboiled 
prices steady.  Second heads and Brewers prices steady.  Rice by-products: Rice 
Bran, Millfeed and Rice Hulls steady. 
   In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady.  Second heads and 
Brewers steady.  Rice by-products: Rice Bran and Rice hulls steady. 
   CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 11th, May 19 closed .105 lower at 
10.715; Jly 19 closed .11 lower at 10.87.  US dollar index settled at 96.95. 
 
                    Arkansas          Texas         Louisiana      California 
MILLED RICE 
Long white         23.50-25.00     24.50-26.75        22.50           ----- 
Long brown         25.50-25.75        28.75            NA             ----- 
Medium white       30.00-31.50        -----           31.50        37.00-39.00 
Medium brown           NA             -----            NA          37.00-39.00 
Short white           -----           -----           -----            NA 
Parboiled             26.00           32.50           -----           ----- 
Second heads       18.00-19.00     13.50-15.00        17.00        18.00-19.00 
Brewers            14.00-17.50     12.25-13.00        15.00        16.00-17.00 
 
Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per 
cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except 
California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and 
brewers are bulk.) 
 
Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills). 
 
Rice fat bran      90.00-120.00   110.00-130.00   120.00-145.00   145.00-150.00 
Rice millfeed         40.00        40.00-45.00        40.00           ----- 
Rice hulls            10.00            5.00            5.00         0.00-5.00 
 
*NA = not available 
 
Source:  USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR 
         James M. Ward, (501)823-1711 JamesM.Ward@usda.gov 
         www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt 
         www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.13% 10.47 End-of-day quote.4.90%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.09% 97.22 End-of-day quote.0.55%
Latest news on ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) -
07:44pUSDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Mar 11
DJ
03/04USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Mar 4
DJ
02/28China commerce ministry says regrets WTO ruling on wheat, rice subsidies
RE
02/27Vietnam Jan-Feb coffee exports seen down 19.6 percent year-on-year, rice down..
RE
02/26USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Feb 26
DJ
02/11USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Feb 11
DJ
02/04USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Feb 4
DJ
01/28USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jan 28
DJ
01/18EU tariffs on rice a 'weapon' against farmers, says Cambodia
RE
01/16USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jan 16
DJ
More news
