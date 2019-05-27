USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - May 27

Log in
ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONI
05/26
11.555 USD   +0.04%
08:12pUSDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - May 27
DJ
05/20USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - May 20
DJ
05/13USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - May 13
DJ
05/27/2019 | 08:12pm EDT
LR_GR410 
Little Rock, AR    Mon May 27, 2019    USDA Market News Service 
 
                       National Weekly Rice Summary 
                 (Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California) 
 
                             Domestic Trend 
 
   In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices steady to weak. 
Parboiled prices steady.  Second heads and Brewers prices mostly steady.  Rice 
by-products: Rice Bran, Millfeed and Rice Hulls steady. 
   In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady to weak.  Second heads 
and Brewers steady.  Rice by-products: Rice Bran prices and Rice hulls steady. 
 
                    Arkansas          Texas         Louisiana      California 
MILLED RICE 
Long white         23.25-25.00     24.50-26.75        22.50           ----- 
Long brown         25.25-25.75        28.75            NA             ----- 
Medium white       30.00-31.50        -----           31.50        36.00-39.00 
Medium brown           NA             -----            NA          36.00-39.00 
Short white           -----           -----           -----            NA 
Parboiled          26.00-26.25        32.50           -----           ----- 
Second heads       18.00-19.00     13.50-17.00        17.00        18.00-19.00 
Brewers            15.50-17.50     13.00-15.25        15.00        16.00-17.00 
 
Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per 
cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except 
California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and 
brewers are bulk.) 
 
Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills). 
 
Rice fat bran      75.00-90.00    100.00-110.00   120.00-145.00   125.00-150.00 
Rice millfeed         40.00           40.00           40.00           ----- 
Rice hulls          5.00-10.00         5.00            5.00         0.00-5.00 
 
*NA = not available 
 
Source:  USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR 
         James M. Ward, (501)823-1711 JamesM.Ward@usda.gov 
         www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt 
         www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews

