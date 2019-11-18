USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Nov 18

LR_GR410
Little Rock, AR Mon Nov 18, 2019 USDA Market News Service
National Weekly Rice Summary
(Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California)
Domestic Trend
In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices steady. Parboiled
prices steady. Second heads and Brewers prices steady. Rice by-products: Rice
Bran prices mostly steady, instances 5.00-10.00 higher in Arkansas; Millfeed
steady and Rice Hulls mostly steady, instances 5.00 higher in Arkansas.
In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady. Second heads and
Brewers steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran and Rice hulls steady.
Arkansas Texas Louisiana California
MILLED RICE
Long white 25.00-25.50 24.50-27.75 23.50 -----
Long brown 26.25-27.50 29.75 NA -----
Medium white 30.50-32.00 ----- 31.50 36.00-38.00
Medium brown NA ----- NA 37.00-39.00
Short white ----- ----- ----- NA
Parboiled 26.50-29.00 33.50 ----- -----
Second heads 18.00-19.00 16.00-16.50 15.00 18.00-19.00
Brewers 15.50-17.50 15.00-15.50 14.00 15.00-17.00
Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per
cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except
California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and
brewers are bulk.)
Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills).
Rice fat bran 90.00-110.00 90.00-120.00 120.00-130.00 125.00-150.00
Rice millfeed 40.00 40.00 40.00 -----
Rice hulls 5.00-15.00 5.00 5.00 0.00-5.00
*NA = not available
Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR
James M. Ward, (501)823-1711 JamesM.Ward@usda.gov
