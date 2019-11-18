Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade  >  ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Nov 18

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 05:18pm EST
LR_GR410 
Little Rock, AR    Mon Nov 18, 2019    USDA Market News Service 
 
                       National Weekly Rice Summary 
                 (Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California) 
 
                             Domestic Trend 
 
   In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices steady.  Parboiled 
prices steady.  Second heads and Brewers prices steady.  Rice by-products: Rice 
Bran prices mostly steady, instances 5.00-10.00 higher in Arkansas; Millfeed 
steady and Rice Hulls mostly steady, instances 5.00 higher in Arkansas. 
   In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady.  Second heads and 
Brewers steady.  Rice by-products: Rice Bran and Rice hulls steady. 
 
                    Arkansas          Texas         Louisiana      California 
MILLED RICE 
Long white         25.00-25.50     24.50-27.75        23.50           ----- 
Long brown         26.25-27.50        29.75            NA             ----- 
Medium white       30.50-32.00        -----           31.50        36.00-38.00 
Medium brown           NA             -----            NA          37.00-39.00 
Short white           -----           -----           -----            NA 
Parboiled          26.50-29.00        33.50           -----           ----- 
Second heads       18.00-19.00     16.00-16.50        15.00        18.00-19.00 
Brewers            15.50-17.50     15.00-15.50        14.00        15.00-17.00 
 
Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per 
cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except 
California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and 
brewers are bulk.) 
 
Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills). 
 
Rice fat bran      90.00-110.00    90.00-120.00   120.00-130.00   125.00-150.00 
Rice millfeed         40.00           40.00           40.00           ----- 
Rice hulls          5.00-15.00         5.00            5.00         0.00-5.00 
 
*NA = not available 
 
Source:  USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR 
         James M. Ward, (501)823-1711 JamesM.Ward@usda.gov 
         www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt 
         www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) -
05:18pUSDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Nov 18
DJ
11/15India's Trade Deficit Narrowed in October as Imports Fell Significantly
DJ
11/12Frackers to Pump Less Oil and Gas To Push Up Prices -- WSJ
DJ
11/11Frackers Prepare to Pull Back, Exacerbating a Slowdown in U.S. Oil Growth
DJ
11/11Thailand asks farmers not to grow off-season rice on drought worries
RE
11/08USDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : Crop Summary - Nov 8
DJ
11/07IMF says U.S.-China tariff rollbacks could improve growth outlook
RE
11/07World food prices rise for first time in five months - U.N. FAO
RE
11/07World food prices rise for first time in five months - U.N. FAO
RE
11/05Milk Prices Soar as Chinese Get a Taste for Dairy -- Update
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group