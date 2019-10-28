USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Oct 28

LR_GR410 Little Rock, AR Mon Oct 28, 2019 USDA Market News Service National Weekly Rice Summary (Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California) Domestic Trend In the south, long grain milled rice prices mostly steady, instances 1.00 higher in Texas. Parboiled prices mostly steady, instances 1.00 higher in Texas. Second heads and Brewers prices steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran prices mostly steady, instances 5.00 lower in Louisiana; Millfeed and Rice Hulls steady. In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady. Second heads and Brewers steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran and Rice hulls steady. Arkansas Texas Louisiana California MILLED RICE Long white 25.00-25.50 24.50-27.75 23.50 ----- Long brown 26.25-27.50 29.75 NA ----- Medium white 30.50-32.00 ----- 31.50 37.00-39.00 Medium brown NA ----- NA 37.00-39.00 Short white ----- ----- ----- NA Parboiled 26.50-29.00 33.50 ----- ----- Second heads 18.00-19.00 16.00-16.50 15.00 18.00-19.00 Brewers 15.50-17.50 15.00-15.50 14.00 15.00-17.00 Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and brewers are bulk.) Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills). Rice fat bran 85.00-100.00 90.00-120.00 120.00-140.00 125.00-150.00 Rice millfeed 40.00 40.00 40.00 ----- Rice hulls 5.00-10.00 5.00 5.00 0.00-5.00 *NA = not available Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR James M. Ward, (501)823-1711 JamesM.Ward@usda.gov www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews