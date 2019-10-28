Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade  >  ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Oct 28

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 08:50pm EDT
LR_GR410 
Little Rock, AR    Mon Oct 28, 2019    USDA Market News Service 
 
                       National Weekly Rice Summary 
                 (Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California) 
 
                             Domestic Trend 
 
   In the south, long grain milled rice prices mostly steady, instances 1.00 
higher in Texas.  Parboiled prices mostly steady, instances 1.00 higher in 
Texas.  Second heads and Brewers prices steady.  Rice by-products: Rice 
Bran prices mostly steady, instances 5.00 lower in Louisiana; Millfeed and Rice 
Hulls steady. 
   In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady.  Second heads and 
Brewers steady.  Rice by-products: Rice Bran and Rice hulls steady. 
 
                    Arkansas          Texas         Louisiana      California 
MILLED RICE 
Long white         25.00-25.50     24.50-27.75        23.50           ----- 
Long brown         26.25-27.50        29.75            NA             ----- 
Medium white       30.50-32.00        -----           31.50        37.00-39.00 
Medium brown           NA             -----            NA          37.00-39.00 
Short white           -----           -----           -----            NA 
Parboiled          26.50-29.00        33.50           -----           ----- 
Second heads       18.00-19.00     16.00-16.50        15.00        18.00-19.00 
Brewers            15.50-17.50     15.00-15.50        14.00        15.00-17.00 
 
Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per 
cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except 
California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and 
brewers are bulk.) 
 
Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills). 
 
Rice fat bran      85.00-100.00    90.00-120.00   120.00-140.00   125.00-150.00 
Rice millfeed         40.00           40.00           40.00           ----- 
Rice hulls          5.00-10.00         5.00            5.00         0.00-5.00 
 
*NA = not available 
 
Source:  USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR 
         James M. Ward, (501)823-1711 JamesM.Ward@usda.gov 
         www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt 
         www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) -
08:50pUSDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Oct 28
DJ
04:54aPhilippines to nearly triple local rice purchases, scraps safeguard duty prop..
RE
10/23In hungry Venezuela, food producers step up exports to survive
RE
10/21USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Oct 21
DJ
10/21Four Drug Companies Reach Last-Minute Settlement in Opioid Litigation -- 3rd ..
DJ
10/16Nigeria's land borders closed to all goods -customs chief
RE
10/15Nigeria inflation rises in September from near four-year low
RE
10/11EXPLAINER : Why strong monsoon rains are not necessarily good news for Indian fa..
RE
10/10USDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : Crop Summary - Oct 10
DJ
10/10USDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Soybeans and Products- Oct 10
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group