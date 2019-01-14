Log in
RiceBran Technologies : 2019 ICR Conference Presentation

01/14/2019

This slide presentation contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements made in this slide presentation that relate to future plans events or performances are forward-looking statements. Any statements containing words such as 'believes,' 'anticipates,' 'plans,' or 'expects,' and other statements which are not historical facts contained in this slide presentation are forward-looking, and these statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in the company's periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements included in this slide presentation are made only as of the date they are made and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this slide presentation except as required by law.

View 2019 ICR Conference Presentation »

Disclaimer

RiceBran Technologies Inc. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 22:13:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14,4 M
EBIT 2018 -7,63 M
Net income 2018 -7,47 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,98x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,22x
Capitalization 85,9 M
Chart RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
RiceBran Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brent R. Rystrom President, CEO, COO & Director
Brent D. Rosenthal Chairman
Dennis Dykes Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Baruch Halpern Independent Director
Hendrikus W. Hoogenkamp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES5.67%85
NESTLÉ4.46%256 953
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL5.50%60 959
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY5.97%55 033
DANONE0.93%48 727
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY5.35%24 147
