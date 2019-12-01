Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Holders: Publication of the Extraordinary General Meeting Circular

Rich Goldman Holdings Limited

金粵控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

（於香港註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 00070)

NOTIFICATION LETTER

2 December 2019

Dear Non-registered Shareholder( 1 ) ,

Rich Goldman Holdings Limited (the "Company")

- Publication of the Extraordinary General Meeting Circular (the "Corporate Communication")

Please be informed that the English and Chinese versions of the Company's Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.richgoldman.com.hk and the HKExnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication on the Company's website or browsing through the HKExnews' website.

If you wish to receive printed version (s) of Corporate Communications(2) of the Company, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and return it to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited ( the " Hong Kong Share Registrar") by post it in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form and need not affix a stamp when returning your Request Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp, or by email at richgoldman.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.richgoldman.com.hk or the HKExnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any query in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays) or send an email to richgoldman.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

By Order of the Board

Rich Goldman Holdings Limited

Lin Chuen Chow, Andy

Chairman

Note: (1) This letter is addressed to Non-registered Holders of the Company (" Non-registered Shareholder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications) . If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

Corporate Communication means any document(s) including, but not limited to (a) the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, a summary financial report; (b) the annual report and, where applicable, a summary annual report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form..

各位非登記股東(1)：

金粵控股有限公司（「本公司」）

發佈股東特別大會通函 ( 「本次公司通訊」 )

謹通知 閣下本公司的本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已載列於本公司網站（www.richgoldman.com.hk）及香港交易所披露易網站 （www.hkexnews.hk），歡迎瀏覽。閣下可於本公司網站存取本次公司通訊或瀏覽香港交易所披露易網站。

如 閣下欲收本公司之公司通訊印刷版本, 請填妥在本函背面的申請表格, 並使用申請表格底部之郵寄標籤寄回至香港中央證券登記 有限公司（「香港股份過户登記處」）（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票） 。香港股份過户登記處地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合 和中心17M樓。申請表格亦可於本公司網站（www.richgoldman.com.hk）或香港交易所網站（www.hkexnews.hk）內下載。

倘 閣下對本函有任何疑問，請致電股份登記處電話熱線(852) 2862 8688查詢， 辦公時間為星期一至星期五（公眾假期除外）上午9 時正至下午6時正，或電郵至 richgoldman.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

承董事會命

金粵控股有限公司