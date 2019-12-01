Log in
Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Shareholders: Publication of the Extraordinary General Meeting Circular and Proxy Form

0
12/01/2019

Rich Goldman Holdings Limited

金粵控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) （於香港註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 00070)

NOTIFICATION LETTER

2 December 2019

Dear Shareholder(s),

Rich Goldman Holdings Limited (the "Company")

- Publication of the Extraordinary General Meeting Circular and Proxy Form (the "Corporate Communication")

Please be informed that the English and Chinese versions of the Company's Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.richgoldman.com.hk and the HKExnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Cu rrent Corporate Communication on the Company's website or browsing through the HKExnews' website.

For shareholders who choose or are deemed to have consented to receive Corporate Communication (Note) by electronic means but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communication, or if you want to receive another printed language version of the Corporate Communication other than that you have received (if applicable), the Company will promptly upon your request send to you a printed version free of charge. Please make your request to the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar"), at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Please also note that you are entitled to change your choice of language and/or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communication by

giving

reasonable notice in

writing or simply completing, signing and returning the

Request Form on the reverse side by post or hand delivery

to the

Share

Registrar. If you post it in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label at the bottom

of the Request Form and need not affix a

stamp

when

returning your

Request Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp, or by email at

richgoldman.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

The Request

Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at

www.richgoldman.com.hk

or the

HKExnews' website at

www.hkexnews.hk.

Shou ld you

h a v e an y

query in relation to thi s letter , please call the

telephone hotline of the

Share

Re gistrar at (852) 2862

8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays) or send an email to richgoldman.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

By Order of the Board

Rich Goldman Holdings Limited

Lin Chuen Chow, Andy

Chairman

Note: Corporate Communication means any document(s) including, but not limited to, (a) the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, a summary financial report; (b) the annual report and, where applicable, a summary annual report; (c) a notice of meeting;

(d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form..

通知信函

各位股東：

金粵控股有限公司（「本公司」）

  • 發佈股東特別大會通函及代理委任表格 (「本次公司通訊」)

謹通知 閣下本公司的本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已載列於本公司網站（www.richgoldman.com.hk）及香港交易所披露易網站 www.hkexnews.hk，歡迎瀏覽。閣下可於本公司網站存取本次公司通訊或瀏覽香港交易所披露易網站。

（附註）

至於已選擇或被視為已選擇收取公司通訊 電子版本之股東，若因任何理由在收取或瀏覽公司通訊上遇到困難，或 閣下欲收取本 次公司通訊 文件之另一語言印刷本（如適用者），本公司將於收到 閣下之要求後，迅即免費寄發一份印刷本予 閣下。請把上述要求 寄回本公司股份登記處 「香港中央證券登記有限公司」（「股份登記處」），地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。

閣下有權更改選擇收取今後刊發之公司通訊的語言版本及 或收取方式。閣下可在給予合理時間下發出書面通知或填妥、 簽署及寄 回或親手交回隨本函背面的申請表格予本公司股份登記處。倘若 閣下在香港投寄，可使用申請表格內的郵寄標籤寄 回，而毋須貼上郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 或 透 過 電 郵 richgoldman.ecom@computershare.com.hk。 更 改 回 條 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 （www.richgoldman.com.hk）或香港交易所披露易網站（www.hkexnews.hk）內下載。

如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請於辦公時間內星期一至星期五（公眾假期除外）上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正致電股份登記處電話熱線(852)

2862 8688 或電郵 richgoldman.ecom@computershare.com.hk

承董事會命

金粵控股有限公司

主席

連銓洲

2019 12 2

附註：公司通訊包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告及財務摘要報告（如適用）；(b)年度報告及年度摘要報告（如適用）；(c)會 議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。

02122019 1 21

CCS6813 MRCH

Shareholder Name and Address:

股東之姓名及地址：

Request Form 申請表格

To: Rich Goldman Holdings Limited (the "Company")

致： 金粵控股有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 00070)

（股份代號: 00070

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive all future corporate communication* of the Company ("Corporate Communication") in the manner as indicated below: 本人吾等欲以下列方式收取 貴公司日後之所有公司通訊*（「公司通訊」）：

(Please mark (X) in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)（請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）

to read the website version of Corporate Communication published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies; and receive

  • printed notification letter of the publication of Corporate Communication on the Company's website; OR
    瀏覽在本公司網站發出公司通訊文件之網上版本，以代替收取印刷本，及收取本公司通訊已在網站刊發的通知函；或

to receive the printed English version of Corporate Communication ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of Corporate Communication ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊之中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of Corporate Communication. 同時收取公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本。

Name(s) of shareholder(s) #

Date

股東姓名#

日期

Shareholder(s) registered address

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

股東的登記地址

Contact telephone number

Signature(s)

聯絡電話號碼

簽署

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this change request form from the Company's website.
    假如 閣下從本公司網站下載本更改回條，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Request Form in order to be valid.
    如屬聯名股東，則本申請回條須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份之其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本申請回條作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本更改回條將會作廢。
  4. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communication to be sent to shareholders of the Company until you notify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email at richgoldman.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
    上述指示適用於日後向本公司股東發出的所有公司通訊，直至 閣下發出合理時間的書面通知通知本公司股份登記處「香港中央證券登記有限公司」（地址為香港灣仔皇后大道 東
    183 號合和中心 17M 樓）或以電郵發送至 richgoldman.ecom@computershare.com.hk 另作選擇為止。
  5. Shareholders are entitled to change the choice of means of receipt and language of Corporate Communication at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's share registrar (at the above address) or by email at richgoldman.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
    股東有權隨時發出合理時間的書面通知予本公司股份登記處（上述地址）或以電郵發送至 richgoldman.ecom@computershare.com.hk，要求更改有關公司通訊的語言版本及收取方式。
  6. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Request Form.
    為免存疑，任何在本申請回條上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。

*Corporate Communication means any document(s) including, but not limited to, (a) the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, a summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, a summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

公司通訊包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告及財務摘要報告（如適用）；(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告（如適用）；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函； 及(f)委任代表表格。

02122019 1

Disclaimer

Rich Goldman Holdings Limited published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
