Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Shareholders: Publication of the Extraordinary General Meeting Circular and Proxy Form

Rich Goldman Holdings Limited

金粵控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) （於香港註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 00070)

NOTIFICATION LETTER

2 December 2019

Dear Shareholder(s),

Rich Goldman Holdings Limited (the "Company")

- Publication of the Extraordinary General Meeting Circular and Proxy Form (the "Corporate Communication")

Please be informed that the English and Chinese versions of the Company's Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.richgoldman.com.hk and the HKExnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Cu rrent Corporate Communication on the Company's website or browsing through the HKExnews' website.

For shareholders who choose or are deemed to have consented to receive Corporate Communication (Note) by electronic means but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communication, or if you want to receive another printed language version of the Corporate Communication other than that you have received (if applicable), the Company will promptly upon your request send to you a printed version free of charge. Please make your request to the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar"), at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Please also note that you are entitled to change your choice of language and/or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communication by

giving reasonable notice in writing or simply completing, signing and returning the Request Form on the reverse side by post or hand delivery to the Share Registrar. If you post it in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form and need not affix a stamp when returning your Request Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp, or by email at richgoldman.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.richgoldman.com.hk or the HKExnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. Shou ld you h a v e an y query in relation to thi s letter , please call the telephone hotline of the Share Re gistrar at (852) 2862

8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays) or send an email to richgoldman.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

By Order of the Board

Rich Goldman Holdings Limited

Lin Chuen Chow, Andy

Chairman

Note: Corporate Communication means any document(s) including, but not limited to, (a) the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, a summary financial report; (b) the annual report and, where applicable, a summary annual report; (c) a notice of meeting;

(d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form..

通知信函

各位股東：

金粵控股有限公司（「本公司」）

發佈股東特別大會通函及代理委任表格 ( 「本次公司通訊」 )

謹通知 閣下本公司的本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已載列於本公司網站（www.richgoldman.com.hk）及香港交易所披露易網站 （www.hkexnews.hk），歡迎瀏覽。閣下可於本公司網站存取本次公司通訊或瀏覽香港交易所披露易網站。

（附註）

至於已選擇或被視為已選擇收取公司通訊 電子版本之股東，若因任何理由在收取或瀏覽公司通訊上遇到困難，或 閣下欲收取本 次公司通訊 文件之另一語言印刷本（如適用者），本公司將於收到 閣下之要求後，迅即免費寄發一份印刷本予 閣下。請把上述要求 寄回本公司股份登記處 「香港中央證券登記有限公司」（「股份登記處」），地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。

閣下有權更改選擇收取今後刊發之公司通訊的語言版本及 ╱ 或收取方式。閣下可在給予合理時間下發出書面通知或填妥、 簽署及寄 回或親手交回隨本函背面的申請表格予本公司股份登記處。倘若 閣下在香港投寄，可使用申請表格內的郵寄標籤寄 回，而毋須貼上郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 或 透 過 電 郵 至 richgoldman.ecom@computershare.com.hk。 更 改 回 條 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 （www.richgoldman.com.hk）或香港交易所披露易網站（www.hkexnews.hk）內下載。

如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請於辦公時間內星期一至星期五（公眾假期除外）上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正致電股份登記處電話熱線(852)

2862 8688 或電郵至 richgoldman.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

承董事會命

金粵控股有限公司

主席

連銓洲

2019 年 12 月 2 日

附註：公司通訊包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告及財務摘要報告（如適用）；(b)年度報告及年度摘要報告（如適用）；(c)會 議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。

