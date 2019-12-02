Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Rich Goldman Holdings Limited    0070   HK0000295763

RICH GOLDMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0070)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rich Goldman : DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO (I) PROPOSED OPEN OFFER ON THE BASIS OF NINE (9) OPEN OFFER SHARES FOR EVERY FIVE (5) EXISTING SHARES HELD ON THE RECORD DATE; (II) CONNECTED TRANSACTION; AND (III) WHITEWASH WAIVER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 04:17am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of Rich Goldman Holdings Limited.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00070)

DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO

  1. PROPOSED OPEN OFFER ON THE BASIS OF NINE (9) OPEN OFFER SHARES FOR EVERY FIVE (5) EXISTING SHARES

    1. HELD ON THE RECORD DATE;
    2. CONNECTED TRANSACTION; AND
      1. WHITEWASH WAIVER

Reference is made to the announcement issued by Rich Goldman Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 18 October 2019 in relation to, among other things, the Open Offer and the Whitewash Waiver (the "Announcement"), the announcement of the Company dated 8 November 2019 in relation to the delay in despatch of circular and the announcement of the Company dated 29 November 2019 in relation to the extension letter to the Underwriting Agreement and the revised timetable for the Open Offer. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

The Board is pleased to announcement that the Circular containing, among other things, (i) information regarding the Open Offer, the Whitewash Waiver and the transactions contemplated thereunder; (ii) the recommendation from the Listing Rules IBC to the Independent Shareholders on the Open Offer; (iii) the recommendation from the Takeovers Code IBC to the Independent Shareholders on the Whitewash Wavier, (iv) the advice of the Independent Financial Adviser to the Listing Rules IBC, the Takeovers Code IBC and the Independent Shareholders in relation to the Open Offer and the Whitewash Waiver; (v) other information required under the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code; and (vi) the notice of the EGM has been despatched to the Shareholders on 2 December 2019.

- 1 -

The EGM will be held at Meeting Room of Soho 2, 6/F, Ibis Hong Kong Central & Sheung Wan, No. 28 Des Voeux Road West, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, 19 December 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that the Open Offer is conditional upon, among others, conditions precedent as set out in section headed "Conditions of the Open Offer" in the "Letter from the Board" in the Circular.

Any Shareholder or other person dealing in Shares up to the date on which all the conditions to which the Open Offer is subject are fulfilled will accordingly bear the risk that the Open Offer may not become unconditional or may not proceed. If in any doubt, Shareholders, and other persons contemplating dealing in securities of the Company and potential investors are recommended to consult their professional advisers. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Rich Goldman Holdings Limited

Lin Chuen Chow Andy

Chairman

Hong Kong, 2 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement the Board comprises, Mr. Lin Chuen Chow Andy (Chairman) and Miss So Wai Yin as executive directors; Mr. Nicholas J. Niglio as the non-executive director; and Mr. Cheung Yat Hung, Alton, Mr. Yue Fu Wing and Miss Yeung Hoi Ching as the independent non-executive directors.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Rich Goldman Holdings Limited published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 09:16:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RICH GOLDMAN HOLDINGS LIMI
04:17aRICH GOLDMAN : Despatch of circular in relation to (i) proposed open offer on th..
PU
12/01NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM : Publication of the Extraordinary General ..
PU
12/01NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM : Publication of the Extraordinary General ..
PU
12/01FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE EXTRAOR : 00 a.m. at Meeting Room of Soho 2, 6/F, I..
PU
12/01RICH GOLDMAN : (i) proposed open offer on the basis of nine (9) open offer share..
PU
11/29RICH GOLDMAN : Extension letter to the underwriting agreement and revised expect..
PU
11/29NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM : Publication of the Extraordinary General ..
PU
11/29NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM : Publication of the Extraordinary General ..
PU
11/29FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE EXTRAOR : 30 a.m. at Meeting Room of Soho 2, 6/F, I..
PU
11/29RICH GOLDMAN : Major transaction regarding provision of financial assistance
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 96,2 M
Chart RICH GOLDMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rich Goldman Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,14  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chuen Chow Lin Chairman & Chief Operation Officer
Yat Hung Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas J. Niglio Non-Executive Director
Fu Wing Yue Independent Non-Executive Director
Hoi Ching Yeung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RICH GOLDMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED-48.15%12
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.20.56%48 192
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL31.70%16 454
WYNN RESORTS22.18%12 910
GENTING SINGAPORE LTD--.--%8 155
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED12.35%6 537
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group