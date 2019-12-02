Rich Goldman : DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO (I) PROPOSED OPEN OFFER ON THE BASIS OF NINE (9) OPEN OFFER SHARES FOR EVERY FIVE (5) EXISTING SHARES HELD ON THE RECORD DATE; (II) CONNECTED TRANSACTION; AND (III) WHITEWASH WAIVER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of Rich Goldman Holdings Limited.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00070)

DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO

PROPOSED OPEN OFFER ON THE BASIS OF NINE (9) OPEN OFFER SHARES FOR EVERY FIVE (5) EXISTING SHARES

HELD ON THE RECORD DATE; CONNECTED TRANSACTION; AND WHITEWASH WAIVER

Reference is made to the announcement issued by Rich Goldman Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 18 October 2019 in relation to, among other things, the Open Offer and the Whitewash Waiver (the "Announcement"), the announcement of the Company dated 8 November 2019 in relation to the delay in despatch of circular and the announcement of the Company dated 29 November 2019 in relation to the extension letter to the Underwriting Agreement and the revised timetable for the Open Offer. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

The Board is pleased to announcement that the Circular containing, among other things, (i) information regarding the Open Offer, the Whitewash Waiver and the transactions contemplated thereunder; (ii) the recommendation from the Listing Rules IBC to the Independent Shareholders on the Open Offer; (iii) the recommendation from the Takeovers Code IBC to the Independent Shareholders on the Whitewash Wavier, (iv) the advice of the Independent Financial Adviser to the Listing Rules IBC, the Takeovers Code IBC and the Independent Shareholders in relation to the Open Offer and the Whitewash Waiver; (v) other information required under the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code; and (vi) the notice of the EGM has been despatched to the Shareholders on 2 December 2019.