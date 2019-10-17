Rich Goldman : (Revised) Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 November 2016

Balance at close of the month

(formerly known as Neptune Group Ltd.)

Rich Goldman Holdings Limited (formerly known as Neptune Group Ltd.)

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers (Revised)

Remarks (if any):

*The exercise price of the share options scheme and the number of shares to be allotted and issued upon

exercising of the share options adopted under the scheme 18/9/2007 were adjusted to 703,168 shares with

the exercise price of HK$3.307 whereas options granted on 01/04/2016 were adjusted to

16,713,240 Shares with exercise price of HK$0.610, after the Open Offer of 230,812,225 offer shares at

HK$0.42 per offer share on the basis of one offer share for every two shares held on record date, which

became effective on 27/6/2016.

For details, please refer to the prospectus of the Company dated 1 June 2016 and announcement of the

Company dated 24/6/2016.

Submitted by: Lin Chuen Chow, Andy

Title: Director

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :