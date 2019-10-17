Rich Goldman : (Revised) Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 January 2019

Log in
0
10/17/2019 | 07:14pm EDT

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers (Revised)

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/01/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Rich Goldman Holdings Limited

Date Submitted

17/10/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

00070

Description :

RICH GOLDMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers (Revised)

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

N/A

currency) :

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers (Revised)

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes

(1)

(2)

shares

of shares

Balance at close of preceding

month

692,436,675

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the

month

0

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

692,436,675

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

share option

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

scheme

during the month

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Adopted on

(30/11/2000)

Nil

Nil

0

0

Nil

0

at EGM

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. Scheme

Nil

Nil

0

Nil

Nil

0

adopted on

(18/09/2007)

Approved at

EGM

Exercise price

HK$3.307

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3.Scheme

Nil

Nil

0

Nil

Nil

12,534,930

adopted on

18/09/2007 and

granted on

01/04 /2016

Exercise price

HK$0.61

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

Nil

(Other class)

Nil

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

Nil

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

(Revised)

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

thereto

close of the

Description of warrants

nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

1.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

(Revised)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of issuer

issuer issued

which may be

during the

issued pursuant

month

thereto as at

Currency of

Amount at close

Redeemed

Amount at

pursuant

close of the

amount

of preceding

during the

close of the

thereto

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( )

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( )

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers (Revised)

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

during the month

issued pursuant thereto

pursuant thereto

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

as at close of the month

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

1. (N/A)

NIL

NIL

( / /

)

shares (Note 1)

2. (N/A)

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3. (N/A)

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

(Revised)

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer

during the

which may

month

be issued

pursuant

pursuant

thereto

thereto as

at close of

Type of Issue

the month

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

1.

Rights issue

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

(

/

/

)

HK$

State

2.

Open offer

At price :

Issue and allotment

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

3.

Placing

At Price:

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

currency

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

4.

Bonus issue

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

(Revised)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer

during the

which may

month

be issued

pursuant

pursuant

thereto

thereto as

at close of

Type of Issue

the month

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

(

/

/

)

5.

Scrip dividend

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

repurchased (Note 1)

6.

Repurchase of

Cancellation date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

redeemed (Note 1)

(

/

/

)

7.

Redemption of

Redemption date :

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

8.

Consideration issue

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

(Revised)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer

during the

which may

month

be issued

pursuant

pursuant

thereto

thereto as

at close of

Type of Issue

the month

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

(

/

/

)

9. Capital

Issue and allotment

reorganisation

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

(

/

/

)

10. Other

State

At price :

Issue and allotment

(Please specify)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Total E. (Ordinary shares)

-

-

(Preference shares)

-

-

(Other class)

-

-

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

N/A

(2)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers (Revised)

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by: Lin Chuen Chow, Andy

Title: Director

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

Disclaimer

Rich Goldman Holdings Limited published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 23:13:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
