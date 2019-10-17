Rich Goldman : (Revised) Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 April 2019

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers (Revised)
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
|
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
|
30/04/2019
|
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
|
Name of Issuer
|
Rich Goldman Holdings Limited
|
Date Submitted
|
17/10/2019
|
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
|
(1) Stock code :
|
00070
|
Description :
|
|
RICH GOLDMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
|
Par value
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
(HK$)
|
|
(HK$)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Stock code :
|
N/A
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers (Revised)
2. Preference Shares
|
Stock code :
|
N/A
|
Description :
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of preference
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code :
|
N/A
|
Description :
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of other
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
classes of shares
|
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
currency) :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers (Revised)
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
No. of ordinary shares
|
|
No of preference
|
No. of other classes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
|
shares
|
|
of shares
|
Balance at close of preceding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
692,436,675
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease) during the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
0
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
692,436,675
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
|
Particulars of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares
|
No. of new shares of
|
|
share option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of issuer issued
|
|
issuer which may be
|
|
scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
|
issued pursuant
|
|
including EGM
|
|
|
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
|
|
|
pursuant thereto
|
|
thereto as at close of
|
|
approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable
|
|
|
Granted
|
|
Exercised
|
|
Cancelled
|
|
Lapsed
|
|
|
|
|
1. Adopted on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(30/11/2000)
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Nil
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at EGM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Scheme
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
0
|
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
0
|
|
adopted on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(18/09/2007)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approved at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$3.307
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.Scheme
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
0
|
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
12,534,930
|
|
adopted on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18/09/2007 and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
granted on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01/04 /2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$0.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Other class)
|
Nil
|
|
|
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
options (State currency)
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
pursuant
|
|
|
Nominal value
|
|
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
|
Currency of
|
at close of
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
Description of warrants
|
nominal
|
preceding
|
during the
|
at close of the
|
|
month
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
|
value
|
month
|
month
|
month
|
|
1.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
shares of issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer issued
|
which may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
issued pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
thereto as at
|
|
|
Currency of
|
Amount at close
|
Redeemed
|
|
Amount at
|
|
pursuant
|
close of the
|
|
|
|
amount
|
of preceding
|
during the
|
|
close of the
|
|
thereto
|
month
|
Class and description
|
|
outstanding
|
month
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy))
|
( )
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( )
3.
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
4.
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers (Revised)
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares
|
No. of new shares of
|
|
|
|
of issuer issued
|
issuer which may be
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
issued pursuant thereto
|
|
|
|
pursuant thereto
|
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),
|
|
as at close of the month
|
|
|
if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
|
|
|
|
1. (N/A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
|
|
|
( / /
|
)
shares (Note 1)
2. (N/A)
shares (Note 1)
3. (N/A)
shares (Note 1)
Total D. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer issued
|
issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
which may
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
be issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
thereto
|
thereto as
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at close of
|
|
Type of Issue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Rights issue
|
At price :
|
State
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
currency
|
|
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
State
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Open offer
|
At price :
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
currency
|
|
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
State
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Placing
|
At Price:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
currency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Bonus issue
|
|
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer issued
|
issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
which may
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
be issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
thereto
|
thereto as
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at close of
|
|
Type of Issue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Scrip dividend
|
At price :
|
State
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
currency
|
|
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
of
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
repurchased (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Repurchase of
|
|
|
|
Cancellation date :
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
of
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
redeemed (Note 1)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Redemption of
|
|
|
|
Redemption date :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Consideration issue
|
At price :
|
State
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
currency
|
|
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer issued
|
issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
which may
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
be issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
thereto
|
thereto as
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at close of
|
Type of Issue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. Capital
|
Issue and allotment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reorganisation
|
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
10. Other
|
|
State
|
|
|
|
|
At price :
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Please specify)
|
currency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Total E. (Ordinary shares)
|
-
|
-
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
-
|
-
|
|
(Other class)
|
-
|
-
|
|
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
|
(1)
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
N/A
|
|
|
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
|
|
N/A
|
|
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers (Revised)
Remarks (if any):
Submitted by: Lin Chuen Chow, Andy
Title: Director
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
Notes :
-
State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
-
If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.
Disclaimer
Rich Goldman Holdings Limited published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 23:28:09 UTC