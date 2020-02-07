Rich Goldman : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00070)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Rich Goldman Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 5 February 2020 (the "Announcement"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless otherwise specified.

The Board wishes to supplement the Announcement and further inform the Shareholders and potential investors that based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the 2019 Interim Period and information currently available to the management of the Group, the Group is expected to record a loss after taxation of approximately HK$1.2 million for the 2019 Interim Period as compared to a profit after tax of approximately HK$28.08 million recorded for the Comparing Period due to the reasons as disclosed in the Announcement.