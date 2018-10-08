Rich Goldman : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00070)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "Meeting") of Rich Goldman Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 30 October 2018 at Meeting Room of Soho 2, 6/F, Ibis Hong Kong Central & Sheung Wan Hotel, No. 28 Des Voeux Road West, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without modification the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

"THAT:

1.

the entering into the loan agreement dated 24 August 2018 between Top Vast Finance Limited (as lender and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and Ms. Lam Wai Han (as borrower) (the "Customer") in relation to the grant of the mortgage loan in the amount of HK$140,000,000 to the Customer at an interest rate of 5.25% per annum for a term of 24 months (the "Loan Agreement") (a copy of the Loan Agreement having been produced to the Meeting marked "A" and signed by the chairman of the Meeting for identification purpose) and the transactions contemplated thereby be and are hereby approved, ratified and confirmed; and

2.

any one or more director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to execute all such documents, instruments, agreements and deeds and do all such acts, matters and things as he/she may in his/her absolute discretion consider necessary or desirable for the purpose of and in connection with the implementation of the Loan Agreement and the respective transactions contemplated thereunder."

By order of the Board

Rich Goldman Holdings Limited

Lin Chuen Chow, Andy

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 8 October 2018

Registered Office:

Room 1807, 18/F Western Tower Shun Tak Centre 168-200 Connaught Road Central Hong Kong

Notes:

(1) A shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting convened by the above notice is entitled to appoint one or more proxy to attend and, subject to the provisions of the articles of association of the Company, to vote on his/her behalf. A proxy needs not be a shareholder of the Company but must be present in person at the Meeting to represent the shareholder. If more than one proxy is appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.

(2) To be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed (or a notarially certified copy thereof) must be deposited at the office of the Company's share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited of Room 1712-16, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be).

(3) Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) should he/she so wish and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

(4) In the case of joint holders of a share in the Company, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share in the Company as if he/she was solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the Meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders. For this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the name stands first in the register of shareholders of the Company in respect of the joint holding.

(5) The register of members of the Company will be closed from 25 October 2018 to 30 October 2018 (both dates inclusive) for determining the identity of the Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting. No transfer of Shares will be registered during this period. Shareholders whose name appears on the register of members of the Company on 30 October 2018 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the Meeting, unregistered holders of the Shares should ensure that all transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the share registrar and transfer office of the Company Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Room 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong., for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on 24 October 2018.

(6) As required under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, all of the above resolutions will be voted by way of poll.

As at the date of this notice, the board of the Company comprises Mr. Danny Xuda Huang, Mr. Lin Chuen Chow, Andy and Ms. So Wai Yin as executive directors; Mr Nicholas J. Niglio as non-executive director and Mr. Cheung Yat Hung, Alton, Mr. Yue Fu Wing and Miss. Yeung Hoi Ching as independent non-executive directors.