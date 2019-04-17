Rich Goldman : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 17 APRIL 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00070)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 17 APRIL 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that the Resolution was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on 17 April 2019.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Rich Goldman Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 27 March 2019 and the notice (the "Notice") of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company dated 27 March 2019 in relation to, among other things, the Acquisition Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless otherwise specified.

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice (the "Resolution") was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on 17 April 2019. The poll results in respect of the Resolution are as follows: