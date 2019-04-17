Log in
RICH GOLDMAN HOLDINGS LTD

(0070)
Rich Goldman : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 17 APRIL 2019

04/17/2019 | 11:23pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00070)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 17 APRIL 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that the Resolution was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on 17 April 2019.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Rich Goldman Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 27 March 2019 and the notice (the "Notice") of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company dated 27 March 2019 in relation to, among other things, the Acquisition Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless otherwise specified.

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice (the "Resolution") was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on 17 April 2019. The poll results in respect of the Resolution are as follows:

1

Number of votes cast

ORDINARY RESOLUTION (Note)

(approximate% of the total

number of votes cast)

For

Against

1.

(A) To approve, ratify and confirm the Acquisition

382,557,084

0

Agreement and the transactions contemplated

(100%)

(0%)

thereunder; and

(B) To authorise any one director of the Company

(or any two directors of the Company in the

case of execution of documents under seal) to

execute all documents and to do all acts for

the purpose of and in connection with the

implementation of the Acquisition Agreement

and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

Note: The full text of the Resolution is set out in the Notice.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolution, the Resolution was duly passed as ordinary resolution of the Company.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company ("Shares") was 692,436,675 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote in respect of the Resolution at the EGM. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the Resolution or to vote against the Resolution at the EGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution at the EGM pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the EGM.

By order of the Board

Rich Goldman Holdings Limited

Lin Chuen Chow, Andy

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 17 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Danny Xuda Huang, Mr. Lin Chuen Chow, Andy and Ms. So Wai Yin as executive Directors; Mr Nicholas J. Niglio as non-executive Director and Mr. Cheung Yat Hung, Alton, Mr. Yue Fu Wing and Miss Yeung Hoi Ching as independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

Rich Goldman Holdings Limited published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 03:22:07 UTC
