Rich Goldman : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 17 APRIL 2019

|
|
|
Number of votes cast
|
|
ORDINARY RESOLUTION (Note)
|
(approximate% of the total
|
|
number of votes cast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
1.
|
(A) To approve, ratify and confirm the Acquisition
|
382,557,084
|
0
|
|
Agreement and the transactions contemplated
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
thereunder; and
|
|
|
|
(B) To authorise any one director of the Company
|
|
|
|
(or any two directors of the Company in the
|
|
|
|
case of execution of documents under seal) to
|
|
|
|
execute all documents and to do all acts for
|
|
|
|
the purpose of and in connection with the
|
|
|
|
implementation of the Acquisition Agreement
|
|
|
|
and the transactions contemplated thereunder.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The full text of the Resolution is set out in the Notice.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolution, the Resolution was duly passed as ordinary resolution of the Company.
As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company ("Shares") was 692,436,675 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote in respect of the Resolution at the EGM. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the Resolution or to vote against the Resolution at the EGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution at the EGM pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the EGM.
By order of the Board
Rich Goldman Holdings Limited
Lin Chuen Chow, Andy
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 17 April 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Danny Xuda Huang, Mr. Lin Chuen Chow, Andy and Ms. So Wai Yin as executive Directors; Mr Nicholas J. Niglio as non-executive Director and Mr. Cheung Yat Hung, Alton, Mr. Yue Fu Wing and Miss Yeung Hoi Ching as independent non-executive Directors.