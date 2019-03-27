Rich Goldman : VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF 70% OF THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF AND SHAREHOLDERS' LOANS OWING BY EVER PRAISE ENTERPRISES LIMITED

Log in
03/27/2019 | 01:35am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Rich Goldman Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or the transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00070)

VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION

IN RELATION TO

THE ACQUISITION OF

70% OF THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF AND

SHAREHOLDERS' LOANS OWING BY EVER PRAISE ENTERPRISES LIMITED

Capitalised terms used on this cover shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed "Definitions" in this circular unless otherwise stated.

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 5 to 16 of this circular.

A notice convening the EGM to be held on Wednesday, 17 April 2019 at 11 a.m. at Meeting Room of Soho 2, 6/F, Ibis Hong Kong Central & Sheung Wan, No. 28 Des Voeux Road West, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-2 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the EGM is enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be), you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and deposit it at the Company's share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong at Room 1712-16, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as practicable and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) if you so wish.

27 March 2019

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

APPENDIX I

-

FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP . . . . . . . .

I-1

APPENDIX II

-

ACCOUNTANTS' REPORT OF THE TARGET COMPANY . . .

II-1

APPENDIX III

- MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ON

THE TARGET COMPANY . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

III-1

APPENDIX IV

- MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ON

THE GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

IV-1

APPENDIX V

- UNAUDITED PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF

THE ENLARGED GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

V-1

APPENDIX VI

-

VALUATION REPORT ON THE HOTEL PROPERTY . . . . .

VI-1

APPENDIX VII

- GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

VII-1

NOTICE OF EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

EGM-1

i

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, the following expressions shall have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:

"Acquisition"

the acquisition of the Sale Shares and the Sale Loans by the Purchaser

from the Vendors pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement

"Acquisition Agreement"

the sale and purchase agreement dated 26 February 2019 entered into

among the Purchaser, the Vendors and the Vendors' Guarantors in

relation to the Acquisition

"Announcement"

the announcement of the Company dated 26 February 2019 in relation to

the Acquisition

"Board"

the board of the Directors

"Business Day"

any day (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and days on which a tropical

cyclone warning no. 8 or above or a "black rainstorm warning signal" is

hoisted in Hong Kong at any time between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.) on

which banks are generally open for business in Hong Kong

"BVI"

British Virgin Islands

"Company"

Rich Goldman Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong

with limited liability and the issued shares of which are listed on the

Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 70)

"Completion"

completion of the Acquisition

"Completion Date"

means the 5th Business Day immediately following the day on which all

the Conditions have been satisfied and/or waived (save for Condition (v)

set out under the section headed "Conditions Precedent" in this circular

which shall be fulfilled as at Completion), or such other date as the

Vendors and the Purchaser may agree in writing on which Completion

takes place

"Conditions"

the condition(s) precedent for Completion as set out in the section

headed "Conditions precedent" in this circular

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Consideration"

the aggregate consideration for the Acquisition

1

DEFINITIONS

"Deposit"

the deposit of HK$45,500,000, of which HK$13,000,000 shall be

payable to Take Billion and HK$32,500,000 shall be payable to Million

Wealth, under the Acquisition Agreement, details of which are set out

under the section headed "Consideration and payment terms" of this

circular

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"EGM"

the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be convened and

held on Wednesday, 17 April 2019 at 11 a.m. at Meeting Room of Soho

2, 6/F, Ibis Hong Kong Central & Sheung Wan, No. 28 Des Voeux Road

West, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, notice of which is set out on pages

EGM-1 to EGM-2 of this circular for the purpose of considering and, if

though fit, approving the Acquisition Agreement and the transactions

contemplated thereunder

"Enlarged Group"

the Group upon Completion

"EP Acquisition"

the acquisition of 30% of the issued share capital of the Target Company

and 30% of all the outstanding indebtedness owing by the Target

Company to its shareholders as at EP Completion by the Purchaser from

Take Billion pursuant to the terms and condition of the EP Acquisition

Agreement

"EP Acquisition Agreement"

the sale and purchase agreement dated 4 May 2017 (as supplemented

and amended by a supplemental agreement entered on 26 May 2017)

entered into among the Purchaser, Take Billion and Ms. Cheung in

relation to the EP Acquisition

"EP Completion"

completion of the EP Acquisition

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HB Hotels"

Harbour Bay Hotels Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong

with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the

Company

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic

of China

"Hotel" or "Hotel Portion"

means the whole Hotel Property except the ground floor but inclusive of

the hotel foyer located at the ground floor

2

DEFINITIONS

"Hotel Property"

the hotel property located at Nos. 1-3 Minden Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui,

Kowloon, Hong Kong

"Latest Practicable Date"

22 March 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the despatch of

this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain information

contained in this circular

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

"Long Stop Date"

means 30 June 2019 or such later date as the Vendors and the Purchaser

may agree in writing from time to time

"Million Wealth"

Million Wealth Worldwide Limited, a company incorporated in the BVI

with limited liability

"Million Wealth Deposit"

has the meaning as ascribed to it under the section headed

"Consideration and payment terms" in this circular

"Million Wealth Sale Loan"

the entire amount of the principal, interest (if any) and other sums and

indebtedness due, owing or payable to Million Wealth by the Target

Company as at Completion, representing (i) all amounts owing by the

Target Company to Million Wealth; and (ii) 50% of all amounts owing

by the Target Company to its shareholders as at such date

"Million Wealth Sale Shares"

5,000 ordinary shares of the Target Company to be sold by Million

Wealth to the Purchaser, which constitute 50% of the issued and fully

paid up shares of the Target Company as at the date of the Acquisition

Agreement and as at Completion

"Mr. Wang"

Mr. Wang Chi Hung

"Ms. Cheung"

Ms. Cheung Hei Nga Isabella

"Parties"

means, collectively, the Vendors, the Vendors' Guarantors and the

Purchaser, and individually, a "Party"

"Purchaser"

Top Metro Ventures Limited, a company incorporated in the BVI with

limited liability, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

"Sale Loans"

means, collectively, the Take Billion Sale Loan and the Million Wealth

Sale Loan

"Sale Shares"

means, collectively, the Take Billion Sale Shares and the Million Wealth

Sale Shares, which represent, in aggregate, 70% of the issued share

capital of the Target Company

3

