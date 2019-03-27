Rich Goldman : VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF 70% OF THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF AND SHAREHOLDERS' LOANS OWING BY EVER PRAISE ENTERPRISES LIMITED

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Rich Goldman Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or the transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00070)

VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION

IN RELATION TO

THE ACQUISITION OF

70% OF THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF AND

SHAREHOLDERS' LOANS OWING BY EVER PRAISE ENTERPRISES LIMITED

Capitalised terms used on this cover shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed "Definitions" in this circular unless otherwise stated.

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 5 to 16 of this circular.

A notice convening the EGM to be held on Wednesday, 17 April 2019 at 11 a.m. at Meeting Room of Soho 2, 6/F, Ibis Hong Kong Central & Sheung Wan, No. 28 Des Voeux Road West, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-2 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the EGM is enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be), you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and deposit it at the Company's share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong at Room 1712-16, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as practicable and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) if you so wish.

27 March 2019