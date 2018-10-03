Richardson Electronics Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call

LAFOX, Ill., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) plans to release its financial results for its first quarter ended September 1, 2018 after the close of business on Wednesday, October 10, 2018. The release will be distributed by NASDAQ GlobeNewswire and will be available on the Company’s website at www.rell.com.



On Thursday, October 11, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. CDT, Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Robert J. Ben, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s first quarter results for fiscal year 2019. A question and answer session will be included as part of the call’s agenda. To listen to the call, please dial (888) 339-2688 and enter passcode 30310391 approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 a.m. CDT on October 12, 2018, for seven days. The telephone numbers for the replay are (USA) (888) 286-8010 and (International) (617) 801-6888; passcode 75478104.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

